he world in brief

Arrests in Belarus

protests said 500

KYIV, Ukraine -- A human-rights group in Belarus said more than 500 people were arrested in protests around the country calling for authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko to step down.

The Sunday demonstrations continued the wave of near-daily protests that have gripped Belarus since early August. In the capital Minsk, police wielded clubs and used tear gas and water cannons to disperse thousands of demonstrators.

The Viasna human-rights organization reported detentions at demonstrations in other cities, including Vitebsk and Gomel. It said the nationwide arrest numbers exceeded 500.

Many of the demonstrators carried placards in commemoration of Raman Bandarenka, an opposition supporter who died Thursday after reportedly being beaten in police detention.

A wide wave of protests, some attracting more than 100,000 people, broke out after the Aug. 9 presidential election that official results say gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office. The opposition and some poll workers say the results were manipulated.

U.K. official in

EU talks hopeful

LONDON -- The U.K.'s chief Brexit negotiator said Sunday before renewed talks that a trade deal with the European Union may not succeed, but he was still hopeful of a resolution.

Arriving in Brussels, David Frost tweeted that "there has been some progress in a positive direction in recent days."

"We also now largely have common draft treaty texts, though significant elements are of course not yet agreed," he said. "We will work to build on these and get an overall agreement if we can. But we may not succeed."

Britain left the EU on Jan. 31, but continues to follow the bloc's economic rules until a transition period ends on Dec. 31. The two sides are trying to strike a new trade deal before then, but key sticking points such as fishing rights and competition rules haven't been resolved.

The two sides have said any post-Brexit deal must be agreed upon by mid-November in time for it to be ratified by year-end.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said the coming week is "a week when things need to move" for the U.K. and the EU to come to an agreement.

Israelis retaliate

for rocket attack

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli military said it struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early Sunday after militants fired two rockets from the Palestinian territory.

In a statement, the military said fighter jets, attack helicopters and tanks hit Hamas underground infrastructure and military posts. It said two rockets were launched into Israel, with one reaching the southern Israeli city of Ashdod and the other stretching into central Israel.

There were no immediate reports of injuries on either side. The military said the rockets landed in open areas.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility from any militant group in the Palestinian territory.

A number of Palestinian militant groups operate in Gaza, but Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks and typically responds to rocket fire with airstrikes on militant targets.

"I caution the terror groups in Gaza: Even during the coronavirus crisis, don't try us," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. "The price of continuing the aggression will be heavy, very heavy."

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and several smaller skirmishes since 2007. Egypt and Qatar have brokered an informal cease-fire in recent years in which Hamas has reined in rocket attacks in exchange for economic aid and a loosening of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade, but the arrangement has broken down on a number of occasions, including on Sunday.

-- Compiled by Democrat-

Gazette staff from wire reports