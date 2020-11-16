830 in hospital a new state high

Registered nurses Amanda Velasquez (left) and Ursula Dixon take swabs from a couple in April at a drive-up coronavirus testing site at Arkansas Surgical Hospital in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Covid-19 hospitalizations in Arkansas rose to a record high of 830 on Sunday after 18 more patients were admitted to medical facilities, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The new tally for hospitalizations exceeded the previous high of 826 patients seen on Friday.

Additionally, health officials reported 874 new covid-19 cases in Arkansas on Sunday, a decline when compared with the surging daily case numbers last week -- on Saturday, 1,848 new cases were reported, and Friday saw a single-day record of 2,312 new cases.

However, Gov. Asa Hutchinson suggested the latest dip in cases was part of the lower caseload typically seen on weekends.

"We had significant testing and lower numbers," Hutchinson wrote on Twitter on Sunday afternoon. "This is part of weekend lag but I am grateful for all who follow the guidelines and are making a difference. Let's stay strong and together."

Results from over 9,690 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests were reported the previous day, along with more than 1,480 rapid antigen tests.

On Sunday, the total number of active cases in the state fell for the first time in nearly two weeks.

The Department of Health reported that the tally of individuals who have neither recovered nor died of the virus fell by 22, to 16,531, breaking a streak of relentless active-case increases driven by spiking case numbers throughout the month of November.

The number of patients on a ventilator fell slightly, by five, for a total of 116.

Arkansas' running total of confirmed and probable covid-19 infections stood at 133,040 as of Sunday.

Correctional facilities were responsible for just three of the new confirmed and probable cases reported on Sunday, according to the Department of Health.

Among confirmed and probable cases, an additional 872 people were classified as having recovered on Sunday, according to the Department of Health.

Deaths in Arkansas rose by 24, bringing the reported death toll to 2,183. All but three of the newly reported deaths occurred among confirmed covid-19 patients. The total number of confirmed deaths in Arkansas reached 2,000 on Sunday in light of the newly reported deaths.

According to Department of Health spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill, of the 21 deaths among confirmed patients, three occurred in Garland County, as well as two each in Ouachita County, Baxter County and Craighead County.

McNeill said one of the confirmed deaths occurred in early September, two in late October and the rest in November.

CASES BY COUNTY

Of the new cases reported Sunday, 707 were classified as confirmed and 167 as probable, according to the Department of Health.

The county with the most new covid-19 cases was Pulaski County with 136, followed by Benton County with 62, Sebastian County with 50, Washington County with 43 and Craighead County with 38.

As of Sunday, Pulaski County also led the state in terms of active cases. The Department of Health reported 1,647 confirmed and probable active cases in Pulaski County, followed by 1,373 in Benton County and 1,290 in Washington County.