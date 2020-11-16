Arts Center telethon applauded as it seeks to recover covid losses

Matt Soto (left) hosts the Arts & Science Center’s Heart for the Arts telethon on Friday on the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater stage at ASC, while volunteer Dorian Hunter answers calls from donors. (Special to The Commercial)

In the opening minutes of Friday night's first installment of live-streaming "Heart for the Arts: ASC Telethon 2020" emcee Matt Soto promised viewers, "You're going to have a wonderful time."

The two-hour throwback television telethon featured a scaled-down version of a phone bank, local talent including dancers and singers and, of course, testimonials of how the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas impacted their lives.

The second half of the telethon aired Saturday evening on the ASC's website.

In a charming moment, ASC board member Sandra Fisher told the audience, "We had a great year planned for you. Then covid happened."

These included live theater productions, adult and children classes and ASC's annual 300-guest gala and auction. Both are major fundraisers for ASC's programming and operating money.

But covid nixed those plans, along with it ASC's ability to raise money.

Rachel Miller, ASC executive director, said earlier this week, "Without those (fundraising events) we are taking a big hit."

However, more than ever before, the technology has made reaching out to supporters easier and ASC has long access through its theater department and live music venues, so they decided to host a telethon, Miller said.

Keeping it local

Most of the evening's talent hailed from Jefferson County or southeast Arkansas, and ASC partnered with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Multimedia Communication Department.

Lindsey Collins, ASC Theater Education coordinator, and volunteers pre-recorded the performance videos and edited each.

Randy Kelley, UAPB Information Tech specialist, "Did the sound, post-prep for videos, provided all the professional production equipment and the livestream," Miller said.

There was a technical bump or two as the program started, but Miller explained, "It was our first attempt at this type of virtual programming and fundraising. Overall, it was great and tomorrow will be even better."

Then she jokingly added, "What do you expect (when) hosting your first virtual telethon on Friday the 13th?"

Except for the Soto and the phone bank staff, the Friday evening performances were recorded.

Such as Dorian Hunter, dressed up as a 1980s version of Rick Ashley, and singing "Never Gonna Give You Up," and Tonya Lang singing "You Say."

During the livestream comment feed, viewer Tana Cook wrote, "I love my Art Center family!!"

Performances also included Dakota Manfield's version of "Bring Him Home," and Bethany Gere's "The Wizard and I."

During a testimonial, Gere said ASC inspired her to earn a degree in musical theater and she is now a choir teacher.

Aaron Huckabe said ASC builds confidence in young or emerging artists, and for people like Kasey Rowland, ASC provides a place to explore their creative side. Rowland said, "The arts to me has been everything. It's who I am."

During Mrs. Tana's Dance Factory's students' dance performance to a number of popular Broadway songs, viewer Rebecca Pittillo wrote, "Great job Tana's Dance Factory!"

Both Austin McCann and Baylor Groomes recorded messages from their homes.

McCann said, "I really miss you guys," before adding that ASC changed his life.

Groomes said about his involvement in A Christmas Story, "The cast was great."

Viewer Amanda Glass wrote, "That was sooooo good️."

The two-night "Heart for the Arts: ASC Telethon 2020" event wrapped up on Saturday evening with a two-hour lineup that included more music like "I Don't Need a Roof," sung by Hannah Hill, and a Red Skelton skit by Chris Carey.

Both shows were livestreamed on ASC's website at www.asc701.org.