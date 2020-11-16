Bucs bounce back, run away from Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tom Brady said the message this week from Coach Bruce Arians was about having “mental toughness.”

The Bucs showed plenty of it on Sunday.

After having practices delayed by storms earlier in the week, a mechanical issue that delayed their flight to Charlotte by 6 1/2 hours on Saturday, and the lingering memory of a 38-3 loss to the Saints last week, the Buccaneers rebounded nicely with their most impressive victory of the season.

Brady threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns, Ronald Jones set a franchise-record with a 98-yard touchdown run, and the Buccaneers bounced back from a dreadful defeat with a resounding 46-23 win over the Carolina Panthers.

“He said from the beginning, there’s no excuses,” Brady said of Arians’ message. “We played better than we did last week, obviously. We just have to do it consistently, continue to make plays and run the ball like we ran it today.”

Coming off the most lopsided loss of his illustrious career, Brady threw touchdown passes to Cameron Brate, Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski, then ran for another score in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule described Brady’s play as “elite” and “fantastic.”

The Bucs ran the ball just five times last week.

On Sunday it was the complete opposite, as they racked up 210 yards rushing on 37 carries. Jones finished with a career-high 192 yards, including the big third-quarter burst that blew open the tight game and stripped the life out of the Carolina defense.

Although two Carolina defenders said they knew what play was coming, Jones raced up the middle behind left guard, shook off safety Tre Boston and was gone. Jones became the fourth NFL player with a TD run of 98 yards or longer, joining Tony Dorsett, Derrick Henry and Ahman Green.

“I knew he was going to break one sooner or later,” Arians said. “Blaine [Gabbert, backup QB] and I looked at each other and he said, `He’s going to take it to the house.’ I said, ‘There’s a good chance on this play.’ And he did.”

Jones was upset with himself over a first-quarter fumble that led to a Carolina touchdown, but Arians stuck with him.

“He said, ‘Let’s go, the team is going to need you,’ ” Jones said.

After Jones’ fumble, the Buccaneers quickly regrouped and scored on nine consecutive possessions. Tampa Bay racked up 544 yards on offense and outgained the Panthers 322-35 in the second half and outscored them 29-6.

Chris Godwin had 92 yards receiving for the Buccaneers (7-3), who swept the season series and handed the Panthers (3-7) their fifth consecutive loss.

“It was a slow, methodical bleed on defense,” Rhule said.

It was the worst loss of Rhule’s brief NFL coaching career, one that he called “unbelievably disappointing” and “unacceptable.”

Teddy Bridgewater threw for two touchdowns and ran for another before leaving in the fourth quarter with a right knee injury. P.J. Walker finished up at quarterback and was not effective.

Rhule offered no update on Bridgewater’s status after the game.

BUCCANEERS 46, PANTHERS 23

Tampa Bay................7 10 12 17 — 46 Carolina..................14 3 0 6 — 23 First Quarter Car—C.Thompson 7 pass from Bridgewater (Slye kick), 8:19. TB—Brate 5 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 3:37. Car—Moore 24 pass from Bridgewater (Slye kick), 1:45. Second Quarter TB—FG Succop 23, 9:59. Car—FG Slye 46, 3:56. TB—Evans 3 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :27. Third Quarter TB—FG Succop 24, 10:58. TB—Jones 98 run (kick blocked), 7:39. TB—FG Succop 21, 3:10. Fourth Quarter TB—FG Succop 40, 12:40. Car—Bridgewater 3 run (pass failed), 11:23. TB—Brady 1 run (Succop kick), 6:18. TB—Gronkowski 7 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 4:24. A—5,815.

TB Car First downs...................................30 13 Total Net Yards.............................544 187 Rushes-yards............................37-210 16-65 Passing.........................................334 122 Punt Returns................................0-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns............................0-0 3-151 Interceptions Ret. ........................1-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int.............................28-39-0 20-28-1 Sacked-Yards Lost.......................1-7 3-26 Punts...........................................0-0.0 4-54.3 Fumbles-Lost...............................1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards...........................3-30 5-40 Time of Possession................... 36:05 23:55 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING—Tampa Bay, Jones 23-192, Fournette 8-19, Brady 2-2, Gabbert 3-0, Brown 1-(minus 3). Carolina, Davis 7-32, Bridgewater 3-16, Smith 3-13, Samuel 3-4. PASSING—Tampa Bay, Brady 28-39-0-341. Carolina, Bridgewater 18-24-1-136, Walker 2-4-0-12. RECEIVING—Tampa Bay, Brown 7-69, Godwin 6-92, Evans 6-77, Brate 3-31, Gronkowski 2-51, Fournette 2-11, Jones 1-6, Miller 1-4. Carolina, Moore 4-96, Anderson 4-21, Davis 4-12, Samuel 3-8, Armah 2-(minus 5), Thomas 1-7, C.Thompson 1-7, Smith 1-2.