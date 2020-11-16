Calendar 11-16-20

Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department — 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health’s website — https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested . Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Monday, Nov. 16

House of Bread opens pantry

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry Monday, Nov. 16, from 1-4:30 p.m. or once the 200 boxes run out. Boxes will be given away on a first come, first served basis. Only one box per household will be available. Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver’s license.) Due to the pandemic, the process is a drive through. Everyone is required to wear a mask. The police department will be on duty to direct traffic. Details: House of Bread apostle, Saint Mary Harris, 870-872-2196.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 16

Pine Bluff to celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week

The Generator, a project of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host a series of free events Nov. 16-19 during Global Entrepreneurship Week. Session dates and locations: Nov. 16 — 5:30-6:30 p.m. — Zoom event. Gentrepreneurship: Creating a Business — An Informational Session. Nov. 17 — noon-1:30 p.m. — Zoom event. Google My Business. Nov. 18 — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center. Celebrating Small Business Stories with guests David Maddox of Fathers & Sons Clothier, Jan Robinson of Uptown Salon & Boutique, and Mildred Franco of The Generator. Nov. 19 — 9-10 a.m. — The Generator will host a Brew of Entrepreneurial Journeys with Marvin Cawthon Jr., 5 Star Cutz; Reggie Cole, Natural Bliss; Verna Perry, Carpenter’s Daughter; and Latasha Taggart, Tagg’d Fashion Boutique. Because of covid-19 restrictions, space is limited, and registration is required. For details to register, visit https://goforwardpinebluff.org/the-generator/. Details: Mildred J. Franco at francomildred@goforwardpb.org.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17

Ivy Center sets November Zoom workshops

Ivy Center for Education will host workshops by Zoom in November. Sessions are primarily for 7-12th graders and meet from 6-7 p.m. on the following dates: Nov. 17 — The Black History of Pine Bluff and Jefferson County — Lori Walker, historian; Nov. 24 — Business/Entrepreneurial Workshop — Chandra Griffin, realtor. To participate in the Ivy Center workshops by Zoom, enter meeting ID:856 8296 4187 and Passcode:351061. Details: mattie1908@gmail.com orPberry867@gmail.com.

Pine Bluff native, Hip Hop artist hosts entrepreneurs on PBS

Pine Bluff native Epiphany “Big Piph” Morrow, a Hip-Hop ambassador who conducted events in more than 10 countries, is using his experience to highlight the entrepreneurs, culinarians and all-around creatives across Arkansas. Arkansas PBS will showcase these stories in the digital series “The Glow With Big Piph” at youtube.com/arkansaspbs at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 15.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Housing Authority Board meets

The Pine Bluff Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at noon Nov. 18 at the O’Neil Wilson Community Center, next to the Housing Authority’s main office, 2503 Belle Meade Drive. Details: 870-541-0706.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday and the deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Articles may be submitted by email to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing a religion column may submit articles for consideration by email. Please include your phone number, the name and location of your ministry or city where you reside, and your photo. Photos may also accompany church news by email.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Area Agency sets online event on Alzheimer’s, dementia

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will sponsor a free, virtual program on Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. The agency invites the community to join them for the online discussion on Understanding and Coping with the Challenges of Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia. Speakers will be Nicole Bates, APRN, and Tonya Boyce, a community educator. To join the meeting, use one of the following methods: For Zoom: visit https://zoom.us/j/91234079300?pwd=Vjk5RVp4aE9yVVdZZ3lFSzkwK3NoUT09 . The Meeting ID is 912 3407 9300 and Passcode is 6300. For phone: dial 1-346-248-7799. For One tap mobile: dial +13126266799,,91234079300# The event is free but participants must register by Nov. 18 by calling Area Agency on Aging at 870-543-6300 or by emailing Carolyn Ferguson at cferguson@aaasea.org.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Neighbor to Neighbor sets food truck, fried pie fundraiser

Neighbor to Neighbor and Bull’s Den food truck will host a drive-thru barbecue and fried pie fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, in the Grace Episcopal Church parking lot, 4101 S. Hazel St. (Walk-ups are also welcome.) The agency is hoping this event will help offset the costs of other canceled fundraisers and the increase in the demand for food and services in the community due to Covid-19. Dinners are $10. Choose from Oscar Bullard’s barbecue chicken or pulled pork. All dinners come with slaw, beans, and bread. For dessert, they are offering fresh fried pies from Wanda Bateman’s recipe. Pies will cost $3 each; 2 for $5; 6 for $15 or 12 for $25. Pre-sale orders for a dozen or more frozen pies may be placed by calling Neighbor to Neighbor. All pre-sale orders must be picked up at Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St. on Friday, Nov. 20, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Details: 870-534-2883 between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Fathers & Sons collects clothes for Neighbor to Neighbor

Fathers & Sons Clothier in Jefferson Square is partnering with Neighbor to Neighbor to assist people in the community who need winter clothes, according to a news release. The store management is asking for the community to donate new socks, gently worn used coats, blankets, knit hats, scarves, gloves or other winter items. For anyone living outside the community who can’t bring in donations but want to contribute, they can send an email to Fathersandsons@att.net or call the store. Details: David Maddox, owner of Fathers & Sons, or Brandon Maddox or (870) 536-7848.

Through Monday, Nov. 23

White Hall collects names for Stars in the Park

The White Hall Chamber of Commerce will collect names Nov. 2-23 for Stars in the Park. The activity allows residents to purchase a star for $10 in memory of or in honor of a loved one. The stars will be turned on Dec. 4. Stars in the Park forms are available at the White Hall City Hall at 101 Parkway Drive.

Saturday, Nov. 28

New Community hosts Shell Marks, musical guests

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will host A Night of Love with Shell Marks, at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Marks is a local gospel music artist and a praise team leader at New Community. Marks’ guests will include Courtney Wright & Triumphant, Nu Emage, Keenon Coleman, Hearts, Johnson Family and Richard Roberts. New Community observes social distancing and health guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.) Hand sanitizers are located at each entrance and ushers offer masks to those who don’t have them.

Sunday, Nov. 29

City hosts tree lighting, community prayer

The city of Pine Bluff will host the 2020 Community Prayer and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at 601 Main Street Plaza in downtown Pine Bluff. The community is invited to join in the special evening of festivities at Sixth Avenue and Main Street. “We will pray for safety, a bountiful holiday and blessings for all,” a spokesman said. Photos with Santa will also be available.

Monday, Nov. 30

New library, branch libraries open

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System’s new main library, 600 S. Main St., and branch libraries will open on Nov. 30 with limited services, according to a news release. Branch libraries are located at Altheimer, White Hall, Redfield and the Watson Chapel community. Precautions are being placed to reduce the chances of spreading covid-19. Masks must be worn correctly covering the nose and mouth. “If you cannot wear a mask, call us at (870) 534-4802 and we will be happy to deliver the items you select online to the curbside delivery area,” according to the release. Patrons can only visit the library 30 minutes at a time. Details: www.pineblufflibrary.org or (870) 534-4802.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Kearney conducts free online writing workshop

Author and publisher Janis F. Kearney, a native of Southeast Arkansas, will conduct a free, virtual workshop at 10 a.m. Dec. 1. The community is invited to hear writers read aloud stories they developed in the GetSmART! writing workshops and learn more about the art of writing from Kearney, according to a news release from the Arkansas Arts Council. Registration to the writing workshop is limited and must be made through email at janet.perkins@arkansas.gov. or at ArkansasArts.org. Details: Janet Perkins, 501-324-9775.

Friday, Dec. 4

White Hall plans Santa drive-thru event

The White Hall Chamber is hosting a Drive-Thru Santa event at the White Hall Community Center at 9801 Dollarway Road from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Drivers and passengers will remain inside their vehicles and children will be given pre-bagged cookies from a licensed kitchen and a beverage such as water or a soft drink. Also, Stars in the Park will be turned on Dec. 4. The activity allows residents to purchase a star for $10 in memory of or in honor of a loved one.

Through Friday, Dec. 11

Chamber accepting nominations for Leadership Pine Bluff

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is still accepting nominations for the 2021 Leadership Pine Bluff Class. A formal application will be sent to the applicant upon receipt of a completed nomination form or forms may be picked up at the Chamber at 510 Main St. The deadline for applications to the class is Friday, Dec. 11, according to a news release. Nomination forms are available at https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/c635ad7c-2ace-409c-959c-e617f9b483f7.pdf. Details: Chamber Director Ulanda Arnett at ulanda@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or 870-535-0110.

Junior Leadership Pine Bluff accepting nominations

Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Junior Leadership Pine Bluff Class. Initiated by the Leadership Pine Bluff Alumni Association, the Junior Leadership Pine Bluff program gives high school students an overview of Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, according to a news release. The program focuses on local government, education, economic development, quality of life and social skills. The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 11. Details: Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce at 870-535-0110, or Mandy Owens at mandy@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Monday, Dec. 21

UAPB alumni raising scholarship funds

The community is invited to participate in the End of the Year Challenge to help the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association raise scholarship funds. The association’s goal is to raise $500,000 for scholarships by Dec. 21, according to a news release. These scholarships will directly benefit students at UAPB. To donate online visit https://www.uapbalumni.org/end-of-the-year-challenge.

Through Saturday, Jan. 2

ASC hosts ‘Brothers by One: The Black Athlete and Social Justice’ display

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will display “Brothers by One: The Black Athlete and Social Justice” through Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. An exhibit by Rex DeLoney, it is sponsored by Simmons Bank. This exhibition highlights the many ways that Black athletes used their celebrity status and media coverage to give attention to social justice issues; from boxer Muhammad Ali and his stance against the Vietnam War to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem as a statement against police brutality.

Through Saturday, Jan. 23

Arts center hosts Ballots & Laughs

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 701 S. Main St., will host the “Ballots & Laughs: Political Cartoons of Ray Walters” exhibit. It will be on display and online through Jan. 23, 2021, featuring a light-hearted perspective of the 1930s and ’40s political and social climate.

Events underway

Weekdays

New library offering curbside service

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System began offering curbside service Oct. 26 at the new main library, Sixth Avenue and Main Street. The new library will begin checking out materials with curbside service from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Library staff and patrons will follow social distancing and public health recommendations during pickup. The facilities are still closed to the public as a precaution against Covid-19, according to a news release. Patrons may use their library cards to access the online catalog or call the main library at 870-534-4802 for curbside service. A staff member will contact the patron to arrange a curbside pickup time.

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call 870-534-2883 for an appointment.