State police: Minor dies following weekend crash

A minor died from injuries suffered Saturday in a car crash on Interstate 555 in Craighead County, Arkansas State Police said.

The child, whose name and age were not released, died after being rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, according to a crash report.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., a 28-year-old Memphis woman was heading north on I-555 when she swerved off the road in a Nissan Versa and then overcorrected, causing the car to flip over several times, police said.

The child, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead about seven hours after the crash, according to the report.