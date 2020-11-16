Clemons wins disc golf tourney

Chris Clemons makes his tee shot on hole one Sunday Nov. 15, 2020 during the Northwest Arkansas Open disc golf tournament at Creekside Disc Golf Course in Farmington. The tournament was held over three days at several area courses. Visit nwaonline.com/201115Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T.WAMPLER)

FARMINGTON -- The third annual Northwest Arkansas Open disc golf tournament ended its three-day run Sunday with Chris Clemons earning the win in the Men's Open.

Clemons, a resident of Rogers, won a four-way battle on the lead card, which transpired over two-and-half-hours and 18 holes at Creekside Park in Farmington.

With a course par of 58, Clemons won the round with an 11-under and the tournament with a 32-under. Behind Clemons on the lead card were Cale Leiviska of Little Canada, Minn. and Nikko Locastro of St. Louis, Mo. (31-under). Kevin Jones of Greenwood was also on the lead card, but he finished fifth at 25-under behind Andrew Presnell of Ozark, Mo. (28-under).

The three-day tournament began Friday at Creekside before moving to J.B. Hunt Park in Springdale on Saturday.

"It was a lot of fun," Clemons said. "I was a couple of strokes back going into the final round. I kind of faltered our first round here on Friday. I knew if I could get some birdies at the beginning I could do well on the back nine. I was able to take it down."

While it was the third Northwest Arkansas Open, it was the first time it had been categorized as an A-Tier event, the largest possible on the Professional Disc Golf Association's circuit.

With that designation and 94 entries among the four paying divisions, the tournament had a total payout of $7,417. As the overall winner of the Men's Open, Clemons earned $1,018. The top-25 finishers of the 61-man field received payouts.

"I'll probably save it. Maybe put it toward Christmas," Clemons said of his paycheck.

A former health care industry worker, Clemons has played disc golf since 2005 and competed full-time on the circuit for about two years.

"(This tournament) is a pretty big deal," he said. "I've played these courses over the last year or so. J.B. Hunt I've been playing for eight years now. But it's super cool to represent Arkansas."

Leiviska owns two disc golf courses, a course design company and a disc golf apparel company called Airborne.

He took part in the tournament in part to escape Minnesota's winters, he said.

"This is huge for us, it's like a vacation," Leiviska said. "I was playing super composed all weekend and this morning and on the fourth hole I was trying to (get his disc) out of the woods and threw my hand right into a thorn bush. It was kind of inflamed and it kind of messed me up for a few holes.

"I actually brought it back at the end and at least put a fight in."

Catrina Allen, of Pipestone, Minn., won the Women's Open with an overall score of 4-over par. Dixon Jowers, of Emporia, Kan., won the Pro Masters 40-plus division with a 17-under.

Eric Rainey, of Broken Arrow, was the Pro Masters 50+ winner at 6-under.

A total of 267 players took part in the tournament.