Construction delays push back opening of NLR justice hub

Workers use a scissor lift as construction continues Friday on the North Little Rock Justice Center on North Poplar Street. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

The North Little Rock Justice Building will unite the city's Police Department under one roof, but it won't be done this year because soil issues have caused some delays, officials said.

Steel beams are up and the foundation has been laid, but the projected 2020 completion date for the center, located in the 2600 and 2700 blocks of Poplar Street, will not be met, said Jay Kovach, a captain with the North Little Rock Police Department who also serves as a construction liaison for the department.

"A lot of our delays were getting contracts approved with our architecture team, and we also didn't take into account all of these undercuts we would have to perform," he said.

Kovach said the term "undercuts" refers to the removal of substandard soil and replacing it with a good surface that allows for construction. He said the undercuts cost an additional $400,000.

"We budgeted some of the cost, but it did overrun on that part of the project," Kovach said. "We are still well under our original budget that we had anticipated."

Mayor Joe Smith said the expected completion date is now September 2021.

Kovach said construction hasn't seen any delays related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hoefer Wysocki, an architectural, planning and interior design company from Leawood, Kan., is working on the proposed 80,000-square-foot complex that will feature a sleek brick-and-glass exterior.

LED lighting will surround the roof of the two-story building, which will allow the facility to be lit up at night. The colors of the lights also can be changed easily, officials with the architectural firm said.

"There is lot of visibility from the highway," Chris Krumrei, a designer with the firm, said previously. "We wanted to establish this was the face of North Little Rock."

Replacing the city's police and courts building was a large part of a sales tax package the city put before voters in 2017. The current building at 200 Pershing Blvd. dates to 1961, when the department had about 100 fewer officers. The courts annex was added in 1964.

North Little Rock voters approved the 1% city sales tax in August 2017 that included a five-year, one-half percent tax that would go toward building a new police and courts building, improving fire stations, and correcting street and drainage problems citywide. The tax was projected to raise $20 million for the new police and courts facility.

"The steel is up for the police side on the building, and the steel for the courts side is scheduled to go up this week," Kovach said. "They are putting the roof on a good part of the building right now."

Construction is expected to continue throughout the winter months.

"We are going to have a state-of-the-art facility that people will be proud of," Kovach said.

The center will have two entry points in the back, one under a canopy and another in the center of the building.

A community room will be located at the front of the building that can hold about 100 people. The area will be available for public use and will have movable tables and chairs, along with a large kitchen. The room also will be secured from other parts of the police headquarters and court offices, which will allow it to be used anytime.

Monitors will line the walls leading to the courtroom and display court docket information to make the courtroom operation more efficient. There will be two courtrooms in the building. One will be large and formal, and the other will be a smaller space that can hold about 40 people.

The north side of the building will have public parking, while the south side will be gated parking for law enforcement officers and officials.

Areas of convenience will be scattered around the buildings, which will allow law enforcement officials to work out, sleep, cook and go through digital training without leaving the center.

"Bringing everybody together into one facility at one time is great for the city," Kovach said.