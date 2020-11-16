Conway officer leads 2 people, dog out of burning house, police say

A Conway police officer was commended Monday for running into a burning home and leading two people and a dog to safety.

The Conway Police Department posted a 1-minute video of Twitter of Officer Carson Howard arriving at the home. The address was not immediately available.

Rising flames and black smoke could be seen on the video, captured from Howard’s body camera, as the officer pulled up to the scene.

Howard got out of the cruiser, ran toward the burning house and yelled to someone standing on the front lawn, “Is there still one?.”

Ofc. Carson Howard with Your CPD arrived at the scene of a house engulfed in flames & without regard for his own safety, he immediately ran into the burning home. He led 2 people & their dog out to safety. He's a great example of selflessness & the Heartbeat Behind the Badge! pic.twitter.com/Ll22NJS93z — Conway Police Dept. (@ConwayPolice) November 16, 2020

He entered the house through the east wing and snaked through the house to find two distraught people in the living room. One of them was holding a dog by its collar. On the video the person could be heard saying, “Oh my God … gotta get my dog out!”

Howard calmly led the two people toward the open door he had just entered through.

“I’m coming! I’ve got everyone!” Howard yelled as he led the people through the house.

Conway police, in a Tweet posted Monday afternoon, wrote that Howard entered the house “without regard for his own safety” to rescue those inside the house.

“He’s a great example of selflessness & the Heartbeat Behind the Badge!” the Tweet stated.