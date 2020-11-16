Crews battling wildfire near Mountainburg

Forest officials are battling a wildfire just east of Mountainburg, AR, near the community of Locke, according to a release from the Ozark-St. Francis national forests.

The fire started over the weekend at a hunting camp, and has grown to 41 acres as of this morning. Natural and man-made barriers, like roads, are being used to contain the fire. Lack of rain and trees losing leafs have made for ideal conditions for an active fire, according to the release.

Smoke is expected to be visible for days, according to the release.

The forest service said in the release that campfires should be kept in fire rings with plenty of space between the fire and the woods. People should completely extinguish all campfires before leaving the area, and burning leaves is not encouraged, according to the release.