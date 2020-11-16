Directors to vote on scooter measure

Jimmy Williams, an employee of Lime Electric Scooters, checks the condition and software of some of the ubiquitous green scooters in downtown Little Rock in this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, file photo.

Nearly two years after dozens of lime green electric scooters descended onto Little Rock sidewalks, city leaders are looking at an ordinance that will keep them, in most cases, on the streets.

The dockless e-scooters, distributed by tech mobility company Lime and rented for rides via mobile app, arrived in Arkansas' capital in January 2019. They have drawn mixed responses from residents and city officials, with some saying they enhance city life and others expressing safety concerns.

An ordinance set to go before the city Board of Directors at Tuesday's meeting states the scooters are not to be operated on sidewalks, but allows for certain areas to be designated appropriate for sidewalk use by the mayor and marked with signage.

City code currently requires riders to travel along sidewalks instead of streets.

Kendra Pruitt, senior adviser to Mayor Frank Scott Jr., said certain areas with less pedestrian traffic could be more conducive to sidewalk operation than others, and that the ordinance has been drafted to allow flexibility.

"We will continue to monitor the needs and listen to feedback from the community to see where signage may be necessary," Pruitt said in an email. "The safety of our residents will continue to be a top priority."

Scooters should be ridden in bike lanes if one is available, a version of the ordinance available Friday states. The document was still being drafted Friday and is subject to change, City Attorney Tom Carpenter said.

The rules would apply to the shared scooters as well as other electronic scooters that can be purchased for personal use.

The ordinance's passage would update portions of existing city code to grant scooter riders the same rights and make them subject to the same state laws and traffic ordinances as motorists, except for the exemptions in the ordinance.

The proposed ordinance also states the scooters shall not be operated by anyone younger than 16, unless they are wearing a helmet and authorized to do so by an adult who rented the scooter. During the board's discussion at last week's agenda meeting, Ward 5 City Director Lance Hines questioned why the age threshold was 16 and not 18.

"Can we make it 18, not 16?" Hines asked. "It allows 16- and 17-year-olds to ride without a helmet. There are parents that probably won't be happy."

Hines added that he had heard complaints from Little Rock residents that the city was allowing scooters on sidewalks, but not bicycles, and that he'd heard of college students who'd had bad wrecks on the devices.

At-large City Director Joan Adcock said she had seen children riding the scooters on Asher Avenue.

Additionally, the proposed ordinance would allow the city to receive anonymized fleet and ride activity data for all rides starting or ending within the corporate limits of Little Rock, as well as all ride activity resulting in an accident report.

It also would allow the city to limit the number of shared scooters allowed to operate within the city if it chooses to do so, on the basis that the number of scooters in operation within city limits poses a demonstrable public safety concern.

Pruitt said Lime deploys scooters based on factors that include demand and the weather. She said Friday there were about 500 deployed in Little Rock.

The ordinance would allow shared mobility companies to apply to operate in the city. Applicants could include Lime as well as other companies such as Bird and Skip.

Another shared mobility option the city looked into last year was a bikeshare program, which Pruitt said has been put on pause because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After the pandemic hit in March, Lime took its scooters out of operation in Little Rock but returned them in August.

Carpenter said the scooter ordinance has been in the works for a long time but the pandemic caused it to be delayed.