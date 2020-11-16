Enchanted Land set for low-key opening

The Enchanted Land of Lights & Legends, located in Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Regional Park, starts this evening at 6 and includes 240 displays. (Special to The Commercial)

When the switch is flipped tomorrow, the fanfare usually associated with the beginning of the Enchanted Land of Lights & Legends will be absent, but the 1.3 miles of holiday lights will shine brightly.

Because of the risk of covid-19 infection, there will not be a celebrity involved or big to-do, no bus-fulls of visitors or a grand walk-through of the event, said Kerry Battles, executive director of the Pine Bluff Festival Association, the nonprofit that handles the light show, among other events.

“Not this year,” Battles said. “We’ll just open up our route and start up like it was a normal night and be open from 6 to 9 p.m.”

This year’s exhibit, located in the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Regional Park, has 240 displays, which is a bit down from past years, Battles said, adding that some of the businesses that canceled this year were small operations that have been “strapped for cash” because of the overall reduction of business due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“We gained some and we lost some,” he said.

One of displays that Battles lost was sponsored by well-known Pine Bluff resident Dr. Herman Ginger, an optometrist and member of the Jefferson County Quorum Court who died this summer from covid. Another sponsor, Wanda Bateman, an inn operator and Pine Bluff philanthropist, died in February, and Battles said her estate is sponsoring the display she has had in the past for at least one more year.

One new exhibit is from Sissy’s Log Cabin, Battles said, which is a custom made animated display that features a gift box with a lid that comes off and reveals a gift that says “Merry Christmas.”

This is the 24th year that the holiday light show has been in existence, Battles said, and it is said to be the state’s largest drive-thru exhibit.

Because it is a drive-thru, Battles said, the display is perfectly suited for the limitations imposed on some activities by the pandemic since there is no interaction with anyone other than those in one’s own vehicle.

And because the display is open for 30-plus days, he said, he is expecting “tens of thousands” of visitors, some of whom have come from several states away to see it.

That line of visitors has also included tour buses, but with covid, Battles said he wasn’t sure if those visitors would make it this time around.

“Last year a lady reached out about tour buses coming and five buses showed up and went through our route,” Battles said.

Nursing homes, as well, have been good about bringing their patients through the exhibit, he said.

“The elderly and kids, those are the ones that really like the displays,” Battless said. “Anyone who is low on cash and maybe not able to have their own Christmas decorations, we wanted to make sure they have some holiday lights to enjoy.”

Asked if he was ready to throw the switch, Battles said the crews were close.

“It’s been tough and we’re still at it,” he said with a laugh.

The exhibit will be open from 6-9 p.m. from tomorrow through Dec. 31. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.