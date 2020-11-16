HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings as playoffs continue

Little Rock Parkview running back Willie Eackles (left) runs away from Searcy linebacker Zimri Anderson during the Patriots’ 42-7 victory over the Lions on Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1114searcyparkview/. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jimmy Jones)
We’ve made it through the first week of the high school football playoffs in this year of the virus.
As expected, some good teams — teams such as Bentonville West and Benton — had to forfeit games.
In 2020, it will be as much about staying healthy as it is about playing well for those teams that make it to state title games.
No. 1 Bryant did just as expected, winning easily by a final score of 34-7 over Rogers Heritage.
No. 2 Bentonville had the week off. In fact, many of our ranked teams had last Friday night off.
Here are the updated rankings as we head into the second week of the playoffs:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Bentonville
- Pulaski Academy
- Greenwood
- North Little Rock
- Wynne
- Little Rock Parkview
- Lake Hamilton
- Shiloh Christian
- Conway
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Bentonville
- North Little Rock
- Conway
- Cabot
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- Little Rock Parkview
- Lake Hamilton
- Sylvan Hills
- El Dorado
CLASS 5A
- Pulaski Academy
- Wynne
- Harrison
- Little Rock Christian
- Texarkana
CLASS 4A
- Shiloh Christian
- Stuttgart
- Nashville
- Arkadelphia
- Joe T. Robinson
CLASS 3A
- Harding Academy
- Prescott
- Hoxie
- McGehee
- Rison
CLASS 2A
- Fordyce
- Gurdon
- Des Arc
- Junction City
- Bigelow
