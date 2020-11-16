Happy birthday: There have been times you needed support you didn't get. This year makes up for it, as you are relationship-rich with people around you who know you well and can help in the ways you prefer. Your enthusiasm fuels projects and attracts friendships. One savvy professional or financial move will be a game-changer.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You wonder what it's like to be another person, thinking what they think, seeing through their eyes, having what they have. This wondering changes something in your approach.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're watching something come together. The showier parts may look more significant than they are. Like steam rising from the egg-boiling pot, it's part of the overall process but not the part that cooks the eggs.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'd love to run into a ripe opportunity, but when none arise naturally from your daily discourse, you don't worry about it one bit, because you make more opportunities than you find anyway.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your mind is just trying to regulate and harmonize your internal state. At times, it has some odd ways of going about this, which could result in cravings, impulses and out-of-the-blue thoughts.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll do some of what you want and a lot of what you must. But whether or not it is your desire to act is far less important than how you make sense of what's done and the story that follows.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You've felt like an outsider at times and come to a place of being proud of that status. Your interest, hobbies, dreams and creations don't have to be conventional to be worthy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When faced with options, choose the one that allows you the most freedom. You may not know what you're going to do with it yet, but you'll do little without it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Don't let anyone else tell you what "good" is to you. It could mean something different to each individual, although many just adopt the group-mind definition without question — a dangerous and limiting approach.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): As a responsible scholar, you learn a lot, but you don't readily believe it until you put the knowledge to the test to see how true, manageable, applicable and durable it is.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The leader is last because the leader puts everyone else first. You have the leadership capacity: to love and respect others so much that you imagine for them a better future and motivate them to create it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Compassion before passion — that's a good rule of thumb now, as hot feelings are a temptation to act impulsively and, ultimately, regrettably. The soft heart of compassion is a compass.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): In one sonnet, Shakespeare called love an "ever-fixed mark." You might agree today as you notice how you have been irreversibly altered by a relationship.

VENUS SCHOOLS JUPITER

A cosmic square inspires a message from Venus to Jupiter: People often feel powerful stating their preferences and weak stating their needs. Two things help. Realize that many things we think we need are really just wants. And affirm that it's OK to be vulnerable. People are joined in vulnerability more than they are in strength.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Maggie Gyllenhaal stars in "Best Summer Ever," an award-winning take on the teen musical genre. Known for choosing off-beat roles, Gyllenhaal is a sensual Scorpio born when the moon was in Capricorn. Her filmmaker parents, actor brother, and natal Mars and Saturn in Leo, the sign of show business, all indicate that entertainment is in her blood.