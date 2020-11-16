Jefferson County Food Safety Report

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• KNM HOLDINGS DBA CHURCH’S CHICKEN, 1601 S. Cherry St. Date of inspection into complaint Nov. 10. No violations reported.

• RISHI LLC, 1502 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection Nov. 10. Observed three compartment sink being used for storage. Three compartment sink should be cleaned out and used to properly wash, rinse, and sanitize dishes. No hot water noted in establishment. Hot water generation and distribution systems shall be sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. No service sink observed in establishment. Service sink needed for filling and dumping of mop water. Observed several floor tiles in establishment missing that need to be replaced.

• WENDY’S, 2910 Pines Mall Drive. Date of inspection Nov. 9. Sour cream (70 degrees F) in prep area by lemonade, sliced tomatoes (50 degrees F) and sliced onions (48 degrees F) in drive thru prep cooler, and salsa (48 degrees F) and mayonnaise (49 degrees F) in walk in cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe to limit bacterial growth. Observed ice scoop being stored with the handle in the ice during inspection. During pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in accordance with establish regulations. Ice scoop was placed handle up during inspection. Floors by ice bin are unclean and need to be cleaned. Floors were cleaned during inspection.

• WENDY’S, 2910 Pines Mall Drive. Date of follow-up inspecction Nov. 10. No violations reported.

• MCDONALD’s, 2908 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection Nov. 9 (10:05 a.m.) A fire in the fryers occurred while the inspector was doing the inspection. An employee put the fire out with the fire extinguisher. A follow up inspection is needed before the establishment can reopen. Food that was exposed during the time the fire extinguisher went off should be discarded. Observed ice being stored in an ice bin by the drive thru window uncovered. Ice bin should be covered between use to protect the ice from contamination. Lid was placed on ice bin during inspection. Observed fire extinguisher powder on food contact surfaces and utensils. EQUIPMENT FOOD CONTACT SURFACES and UTENSILS shall be clean to sight and touch. Single service items that came into contact with the fire extinguisher powder should be disposed of. Counters, equipment, and shelving throughout kitchen area, especially counters and shelving that came into contact with the fire extinguisher powder, are unclean. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Floors, walls, and ceilings in establishment, especially under equipment and that which came into contact with the fire extinguisher powder, are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• MCDONALD’s, 2908 E. Harding Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Nov. 9 (4:23 p.m.) No violations reported. Ok to operate after fire.

• BURGER KING, 400 N. Blake St. Date of inspection Nov. 5. Observation: Observed counter with food debris. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be stored covered when not in continuous use. Observation: Floors in establishment needs to cleaned. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• SIDEWALK CAFE, 211 W. Third Ave. Date of inspection Nov. 5. Not in operation during time of inspection. Single sink in establishment noted in kitchen. Three compartment sink needed for properly washing, rinsing, and sanitizing dishes.

• WENDY’S, 2909 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection Nov. 5. Cheese (45 degrees F), pickles (58 degrees F), and sliced tomatoes (50 degrees F) in prep cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Manager said that food was just prepped and placed in there. Ambient temperature was 44 degrees F. Manager placed all food items in walk in refrigerator and placed a sign on the prep cooler that says “Do not use.” Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Light fixture above two compartment sink by walk in cooler does not have a protective shield. Light fixtures should be properly shielded.

• COUNTRY DONUTS, 208 N. Blake St. Date of inspection Nov. 4. Observed hand-washing sink blocked in the kitchen area. A hand-washing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Stand was removed during time of inspection. Observed corn syrup stored on the floor. Food must be stored at least six inches from floor to be in compliance with established regulations.

• C And D CHILD CARE CENTER, 4806 W. Ninth Ave. Date of inspection Nov. 3. Single service item being stored directly on the floor. Single service item shall be at least six inches above the floor prevent contamination. Observation: Ceiling fan has a accumulation of dust debris. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Facility needs to cleaned. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. 53 6-501.11 NC Observation: Kitchen floors need to be cleaned. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

• LOVE’S TRAVEL SHOP/SUBWAY, 4800 Highway 65 S/P.O. Box 26210 S. Date of inspection Nov. 3. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use.

• LOVE’S TRAVEL SHOP/CHESTER’s, 4800 Highway 65 S/P.O. Box 26210 S. Date of inspection Nov. 3. Observed used wiping cloths sitting in prep area. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to retail food establishment. 11/18/2020 52 5-501.113 NC Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be stored covered when not in continuous use.