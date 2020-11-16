Jonesboro Nice-Pak plant expansion to add as many as 300 jobs

Wet wipe maker Nice-Pak plans to expand its Jonesboro facility next year and add as many as 300 jobs, the company said Monday.

In a news release, Nice-Pak said the expansion will allow it to increase production of disinfecting wipes and other products.

Expansion work will begin in January and completed in August, the company said.

Nice-Pak said it recently increased its household disinfectant manufacturing production to around-the-clock operations because of increased demand.

“Our products are essential for consumers to help stay healthy and well amid the covid-19 pandemic,” said Robert Julius, chairman and chief executive officer of Nice-Pak. “We have been working non-stop to produce more wipes than ever before, and we commend the tremendous performance of our Jonesboro associates, who have been terrific in rising to the challenge.”

