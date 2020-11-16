Sections
Jonesboro Nice-Pak plant expansion to add as many as 300 jobs

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:53 p.m.

Wet wipe maker Nice-Pak plans to expand its Jonesboro facility next year and add as many as 300 jobs, the company said Monday.

In a news release, Nice-Pak said the expansion will allow it to increase production of disinfecting wipes and other products.

Expansion work will begin in January and completed in August, the company said.

Nice-Pak said it recently increased its household disinfectant manufacturing production to around-the-clock operations because of increased demand.

“Our products are essential for consumers to help stay healthy and well amid the covid-19 pandemic,” said Robert Julius, chairman and chief executive officer of Nice-Pak. “We have been working non-stop to produce more wipes than ever before, and we commend the tremendous performance of our Jonesboro associates, who have been terrific in rising to the challenge.”

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

