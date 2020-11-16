• The Gotham Awards, presented by the Independent Filmmaker Project, put forward five films, all directed by women, for best feature film, and a posthumous acting nod for Chadwick Boseman. Kelly Reichardt's "First Cow" led all films in nominations for the 30th annual Gotham Awards with four nods, including best film, best screenplay, best actor for John Magaro and breakthrough actor for Orion Lee. The other nominees for best film are: Eliza Hittman's "Never Rarely Sometimes Always," Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland," Kitty Green's "The Assistant" and Natalie Erika James' "Relic." Boseman, who died in August at 43 from colon cancer, was nominated for his performance in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of August Wilson's 1982 play, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." He is expected to land a posthumous Academy Award nomination for the film. Alongside Boseman and Magaro, the acting nominees are: Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal"), Jude Law ("The Nest") and Jesse Plemons ("I'm Thinking of Ending Things"). Up for best actress are: Nicole Beharie ("Miss Juneteenth"), Jessie Buckley ("I'm Thinking of Ending Things"), Yuh-Jung Youn ("Minari"), Carrie Coon ("The Nest") and Frances McDormand ("Nomadland"). The Gothams, which honor independent film, are typically held in late autumn but, like most awards this year, have been pushed back. The ceremony is set for Jan. 11, with what organizers called a hybrid format of virtual interactive tables. The 93rd Academy Awards telecast was postponed by two months to April 25.

• A New York man was arrested Saturday in connection with an unprovoked assault against Rick Moranis that occurred as the 67-year-old actor was walking near Central Park in October. New York City police said 35-year-old Marquis Ventura, whom authorities listed as homeless, was arrested Saturday afternoon. It wasn't known if Ventura had retained an attorney who could comment. Moranis, known for his work in the 1980s sketch comedy series "Second City Television" and roles in movies such as "Ghostbusters," "Spaceballs" and "Honey I Shrunk the Kids," was walking on a sidewalk near Central Park on the morning of Oct. 1 when he was attacked. Video released by police showed a man wearing a black "I (heart) NY" sweatshirt hit Moranis with a sucker punch and knock him to the ground. Police didn't identify Moranis at the time, but Moranis's representative, Troy Bailey, confirmed the actor had been attacked. Police characterized it as a "random, unprovoked assault."