NFL notebook

MILESTONES

With his 98-yard touchdown run against Carolina, Tampa Bay's Ronald Jones became the fourth NFL player with a TD run of 98 yards or longer, joining Tony Dorsett, Derrick Henry and Ahman Green. ... The Miami Dolphins surpassed their 2019 win total, beating the Los Angeles Chargers to improve to 6-3. Miami went 5-11 last year. ... The Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 9-0 with a win over division rival Cincinnati. The last team to win its first nine games was Carolina in 2015. ... There were 11 field goals of 50 yards or more in Week 10, tying Week 13 of the 2012 season for the most 50-plus-yard kicks in a single week in NFL history.

STREAKS & STATS

Arizona's Kyler Murray has run for at least one touchdown in five consecutive games. He is the fourth quarterback in NFL history and the first since Tobin Rote in 1956 with a streak of rushing TDs that long. The record is Johnny Lujack with six in 1950. ... Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt became the first Browns teammates to rush for 100 yards each in the same game since Hall of Famer Leroy Kelly and Ernie Green did it in 1966. ... Jacksonville's Keelan Cole became the first Jaguar to score on a punt return and a reception in the same game, as well as the first player to accomplish that feat against the Packers. ... All four AFC teams that entered the week 5-3 (Raiders, Colts, Dolphins and Browns) won this week, giving the AFC nine teams with at least six victories. ... The Raiders had four interceptions in a game for the first time since 2008, when they picked off Jake Delhomme four times in a loss to Carolina. ... New Orleans' Alvin Kamara scored three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) and now has 17 games with at least two TDs in his four-year career. The record for multiple-score games in a player's first four seasons is Larry Johnson with 18. ... Miami's Tua Tagovailoa improved to 3-0 as a starter and has yet to throw an interception, joining Carson Wentz (2016) as the only rookie QBs in the Super Bowl era to win their first three starts and throw zero picks.

BREES HURT

The Saints saw quarterback Drew Brees sidelined by injury for the second straight season. The 41-year-old quarterback was pulled at halftime of New Orleans' 27-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Brees suffered a rib injury that appeared to occur when defensive tackle Kentavius Street was called for a personal foul on a sack in which he got a clean shot at the 41-year-old quarterback and landed directly on top of him. Jameis Winston replaced Brees at the start of the third quarter and completed six of 10 passes for 63 yards. Last year, backup Teddy Bridgewater played effectively as New Orleans went 5-0 while Brees was out with a hand injury.

PRACTICE, PRACTICE, PRACTICE

Ben Roethlisberger was forced to stay away from the Steelers' practice facility all week because of covid-19 protocols, but the lack of practice time was no hindrance as he threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals that moved Pittsburgh to 9-0.

GROUND AND POUND

With gusting winds making throwing all but impossible, the Browns relied on their ground game against the Texans. Nick Chubb returned after missing six weeks with a sprained right knee, rushing for 126 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Kareem Hunt ran for 104 yards, also on 19 carries. Cleveland led 3-0 at halftime, the lowest-scoring first two quarters in the NFL this season.

SIDELINED

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the fourth quarter of Carolina's loss to Tampa Bay with a knee injury. P.J. Walker took his place. ... Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth left late in the first half against Seattle with a knee injury. Whitworth had played every snap this season and 99% of last season's snaps for Los Angeles.

SPEAKING

"It was on three people. They were in position. It was just a better catch by I," Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins said of his game-winning catch of a Hail Mary throw by Kyler Murray to give the Cardinals a 32-30 win over the Bills.

"Every time you play and lose, for me -- I'm not going to talk about anybody else -- there's something that's in my soul that just gets [expletive] ripped out. That's how I feel," Jaguars Coach Doug Marrone said after Jacksonville's eighth consecutive loss.