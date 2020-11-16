STEELERS 36, BENGALS 10

PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger threw for a season-high 333 yards and four touchdowns despite being forced to stay away from the team facility all week due to covid-19 protocols.

Roethlisberger, one of four Steelers put on the covid-19 list last Monday following contact tracing after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for the novel coronavirus, completed 27 of 46 passes on a blustery afternoon at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger connected with Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster for touchdowns in the first half and found rookie Chase Claypool twice in the second half as Pittsburgh improved to 9-0. Cincinnati rookie quarterback Joe Burrow struggled to generate any momentum behind a patchwork offensive line. Two weeks after a promising victory over Tennessee, the Bengals (2-6-1) were reminded how much work remains under second-year Coach Zac Taylor. Cincinnati went 0 for 13 on third down and Burrow spent much of the second half under duress. T.J. Watt collected two of Pittsburgh’s four sacks as the Steelers won their 11th straight meeting with their division rival.

Cincinnati.................0 7 0 3 — 10 Pittsburgh................12 10 7 7 — 36 First Quarter

Pit—FG Boswell 41, 11:23.

Pit—FG Boswell 30, 4:50.

Pit—Johnson 12 pass from Roethlisberger (pass failed), 1:51.

Second Quarter

Cin—Higgins 2 pass from Burrow (Bullock kick), 10:37.

Pit—Smith-Schuster 8 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 7:23.

Pit—FG Boswell 45, 1:48.

Third Quarter

Pit—Claypool 11 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 4:22.

Fourth Quarter

Pit—Claypool 5 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 10:31.

Cin—FG Bullock 37, 5:05.

A—5,909.

Cin Pit First downs...................................16 22 Total Net Yards.............................324 377 Rushes-yards............................21-139 20-44 Passing.........................................185 333 Punt Returns...............................2-13 4-60 Kickoff Returns...........................3-63 3-49 Interceptions Ret. ........................0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int.............................21-40-0 27-46-0 Sacked-Yards Lost......................4-28 0-0 Punts..........................................9-44.6 7-49.3 Fumbles-Lost...............................2-2 0-0 Penalties-Yards...........................6-65 6-45 Time of Possession................... 29:32 30:28 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Cincinnati, Perine 7-48, S.Williams 1-39, Bernard 8-30, T.Williams 5-22. Pittsburgh, Conner 13-36, Snell 3-12, Roethlisberger 1-0, McCloud 1-(minus 1), Claypool 2-(minus 3).

PASSING—Cincinnati, Burrow 21-40-0-213. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 27-46-0-333.

RECEIVING—Cincinnati, Higgins 7-115, Boyd 6-41, Bernard 4-17, Tate 2-24, Sample 1-9, Perine 1-7. Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 9-77, Johnson 6-116, Claypool 4-56, Ebron 2-38, Washington 2-30, Conner 2-12, McCloud 2-4.

BROWNS 10,

TEXANS 7

CLEVELAND — Nick Chubb returned from a stint on injured reserve and scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter — topping 100 yards rushing along with teammate Kareem Hunt.

Chubb reeled off a 59-yard run with 1:07 left and then smartly ran out of bounds at the 2-yard line instead of scoring so the Texans, who were out of timeouts, wouldn’t get the ball back.

Chubb finished with 126 yards on 19 carries in nasty weather. Hunt finished with 104 yards, including 37 yards — and three first downs — on Cleveland’s final drive as the Browns (6-3) ran out the clock.

With the Browns up 3-0 on a day when passing was almost impossible, Chubb, playing for the first time since Oct. 4, took a handoff on the right, cut left and ran past Texans defensive end J.J. Watt as Cleveland finally found the end zone to go up 10-0.

Deshaun Watson’s 16-yard TD pass to Pharaoh Brown with 4:59 left pulled the Texans (2-7) within three, but Hunt pounded away after the Browns were backed up at their 3 after a muffed kickoff.

Before Watson’s scoring pass, the Texans couldn’t muster much offense as swirling winds blew Watson’s passes off course and affected a 46-yard field-goal attempt.

The game’s start was delayed 36 minutes after a severe thunderstorm barreled into FirstEnergy Stadium just before kickoff.

Houston...................0 0 0 7 — 7 Cleveland.................3 0 0 7 — 10 First Quarter

Cle—FG Parkey 41, 8:27.

Fourth Quarter

Cle—Chubb 9 run (Parkey kick), 13:32.

Hou—Brown 16 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 4:59.

A—10,613.

Hou Cle First downs...................................16 20 Total Net Yards.............................243 356 Rushes-yards.............................22-90 41-231 Passing.........................................153 125 Punt Returns...............................2-22 2-11 Kickoff Returns...........................2-39 1-1 Interceptions Ret. ........................0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int.............................20-30-0 12-20-0 Sacked-Yards Lost......................2-10 1-7 Punts..........................................4-48.5 4-43.5 Fumbles-Lost...............................0-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards...........................6-49 6-63 Time of Possession................... 26:40 33:20 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Houston,D.Johnson14-54,Watson8-36. Cleveland, Chubb 19-126, Hunt 19-104, Mayfield 3-1. PASSING—Houston, Watson 20-30-0-163. Cleveland, Mayfield 12-20-0-132.

RECEIVING—Houston, Cooks 6-39, Fuller 5-38, Cobb 3-41, Brown 2-21, Fells 1-15, Stills 1-6, Akins 1-5, Prosise 1-(minus 2). Cleveland, Higgins 3-48, Landry 3-29, Hunt 3-28, Peoples-Jones 2-16, Hooper 1-11. MISSED FIELD GOALS—Houston, Fairbairn 46.

DOLPHINS 29, CHARGERS 21

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa had help from a less-heralded rookie while Justin Herbert struggled against a blitz-happy defense as the surprising Dolphins earned their fifth consecutive victory.

Salvon Ahmed, making his first career start, ran for 85 yards on 21 carries and scored a 1-yard touchdown on Miami’s first play. The undrafted Ahmed filled in with two other running backs injured and sparked a ground game ranked fourth worst in the league.

Herbert threw a costly interception and was outplayed in the matchup of high draft picks by Tagovailoa, who passed for 169 yards with two scores and improved to 3-0 since taking over for Ryan Fitzpatrick. Herbert struggled against Miami’s blitzing defense and threw for a season-low 187 yards. The Dolphins (6-3) have their best nine-game record since 2001, and under second-year Coach Brian Flores they’ve won more games than in all of 2019. The Chargers (2-7) dropped their third game in a row and have their worst record at this point in a season since 2015.

The Dolphins were up 17-7 at halftime, increasing their NFL-best first-half point differential to plus-74.

Miami’s Jason Sanders made field goals of 50, 35 and 49 yards but missed from 47, ending his streak of 22 in a row.

LA Chargers..............0 7 7 7 — 21 Miami....................14 3 3 9 — 29 First Quarter

Mia—Ahmed 1 run (Sanders kick), 12:54.

Mia—Grant 3 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), :58.

Second Quarter

LAC—Herbert 1 run (Badgley kick), 4:25.

Mia—FG Sanders 50, :24.

Third Quarter

LAC—Henry 2 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 7:02. Mia—FG Sanders 35, 2:30.

Fourth Quarter

Mia—Smythe 2 pass from Tagovailoa (pass failed), 11:38.

Mia—FG Sanders 49, 3:59.

LAC—Allen 13 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 1:57. A—12,751.

LAC Mia First downs...................................19 17 Total Net Yards.............................273 280 Rushes-yards.............................29-99 32-111 Passing.........................................174 169 Punt Returns................................0-0 3-57 Kickoff Returns...........................4-80 0-0 Interceptions Ret. ........................0-0 1-28 Comp-Att-Int.............................20-32-1 15-25-0 Sacked-Yards Lost......................2-13 0-0 Punts..........................................5-34.2 2-52.0 Fumbles-Lost...............................0-0 2-1 Penalties-Yards...........................5-31 3-15 Time of Possession................... 29:54 30:06 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—LA Chargers, Ballage 18-68, Kelley 7-21, Herbert 4-10. Miami, Ahmed 21-85, Laird 2-19, M.Perry 1-6, Washington 2-2, Tagovailoa 6-(minus 1).

PASSING—LAChargers,Herbert20-32-1-187.Miami, Tagovailoa 15-25-0-169.

RECEIVING—LA Chargers, Ballage 5-34, Henry 4-30, Guyton 4-24, Allen 3-39, Williams 2-38, Parham 1-13, Nabers 1-9. Miami, Grant 4-43, Gesicki 2-40, Parker 2-31, M.Perry 2-21, Smythe 2-9, Shaheen 1-19, Ahmed 1-5, Hollins 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Miami, Sanders 47.

PACKERS 24, JAGUARS 20

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score as the Packers overcame numerous mistakes to rally.

Rodgers put the Packers (7-2) ahead for good with 9:11 left by throwing a 6-yard TD pass to Davante Adams, who had left with an ankle injury earlier in the second half.

Rodgers also had a 5-yard touchdown run and a 78-yard scoring strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught four passes for a career-high 149 yards.

Keelan Cole scored on a franchise-record 91-yard punt return and a 12-yard reception for Jacksonville (1-8), which lost its eighth in a row. Jacksonville’s James Robinson rushed for 109 yards on 23 carries.

Cole became the first Jaguar ever to score on a punt return and a reception in the same game, as well as the first player from any team ever to accomplish that feat against the Packers..

Green Bay entered the game as a two-touchdown favorite but had enough breakdowns to give Jacksonville hope.

The Jaguars rallied from a 17-10 halftime deficit by scoring 10 points off turnovers in the second half.

Jacksonville..............3 7 7 3 — 20 Green Bay.................0 17 0 7 — 24 First Quarter

Jac—FG McLaughlin 52, 10:36.

Second Quarter

GB—Valdes-Scantling 78 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 14:47.

Jac—Cole 91 punt return (McLaughlin kick), 10:06. GB—Rodgers 5 run (Crosby kick), 2:15.

GB—FG Crosby 39, :02.

Third Quarter

Jac—Cole 12 pass from Luton (McLaughlin kick), 10:30.

Fourth Quarter

Jac—FG McLaughlin 31, 12:40.

GB—D.Adams 6 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 9:03.

Jac GB First downs...................................16 16 Total Net Yards.............................260 395 Rushes-yards............................23-109 25-80 Passing.........................................151 315 Punt Returns..............................3-113 1-7 Kickoff Returns...........................2-31 2-13 Interceptions Ret. ........................1-1 1-23 Comp-Att-Int.............................18-35-1 24-34-1 Sacked-Yards Lost......................3-18 1-10 Punts..........................................6-45.8 5-43.0 Fumbles-Lost...............................0-0 2-1 Penalties-Yards...........................7-86 4-35 Time of Possession................... 28:19 31:41 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Jacksonville, J.Robinson 23-109. Green Bay, Jones 13-46, Williams 8-30, Rodgers 3-4, Ervin 1-0.

PASSING—Jacksonville, Luton 18-35-1-169. Green Bay, Rodgers 24-34-1-325.

RECEIVING—Jacksonville, Cole 5-47, Chark 4-56, Conley 4-43, Eifert 2-15, J.Robinson 2-3, Ogunbowale 1-5. Green Bay, D.Adams 8-66, Jones 5-49, Valdes-Scantling 4-149, Tonyan 3-33, Williams 3-25, Ervin 1-3.

LIONS 30,

WASHINGTON 27

DETROIT — Matt Prater made a 59-yard field goal as time expired to give the Lions the victory.

Matthew Stafford threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first half and directed the winning drive with just 16 seconds left. Rookie defensive end Chase Young was called for roughing the passer, giving Detroit the ball at midfield before Stafford threw a 9-yard pass to Marvin Jones to set up the game-winning kick.

The Lions (4-5) won at home for the first time in more than a year after building a 14-point lead at halftime and going ahead 24-3 midway through the third quarter.

Washington (2-7) pulled into a tie by scoring touchdowns on three straight series in the second half in Alex Smith’s first start in nearly two years. But its defense could not stop Stafford when it mattered most.

Prater made a go-ahead, 37-yard field goal with 2:42 remaining.

Detroit cornerback Desmond Trufant extended the ensuing possession with two penalties that gave Washington first downs and it took advantage, setting up Dustin Hopkins’ tying 41-yard field goal.

Washington...............3 0 7 17 — 27 Detroit.....................7 10 7 6 — 30 First Quarter

Det—Hall 55 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 7:12. Was—FG Hopkins 38, 3:25.

Second Quarter

Det—M.Jones 27 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 11:55.

Det—FG Prater 53, :08.

Third Quarter

Det—Swift 15 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 7:58. Was—McKissic 2 run (Hopkins kick), 2:30.

Fourth Quarter

Was—Gibson 2 run (Hopkins kick), 11:21.

Was—Gibson 5 run (Hopkins kick), 6:09.

Det—FG Prater 37, 2:37.

Was—FG Hopkins 41, :16.

Det—FG Prater 59, :00.

Was Det First downs...................................34 21 Total Net Yards.............................464 372 Rushes-yards.............................26-89 21-105 Passing.........................................375 267 Punt Returns................................1-0 1-6 Kickoff Returns..........................5-127 0-0 Interceptions Ret. ........................0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int.............................38-55-0 24-33-0 Sacked-Yards Lost......................2-15 1-9 Punts..........................................2-38.5 4-47.8 Fumbles-Lost...............................2-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards...........................6-58 9-55 Time of Possession................... 35:43 24:17 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Washington, Gibson 13-45, McLaurin 1-27, Barber 2-7, McKissic 8-6, Smith 2-4. Detroit, Swift 16-81, Peterson 4-21, Johnson 1-3.

PASSING—Washington, Smith 38-55-0-390. Detroit, Stafford 24-33-0-276.

RECEIVING—Washington, McLaurin 7-95, McKissic 7-43, Wright 6-59, S.Sims 5-46, Thomas 4-66, C.Sims 4-54, Gibson 4-20, Barber 1-7. Detroit, M.Jones 8-96, Swift 5-68, Amendola 3-10, Hall 2-61, Hockenson 2-13, James 2-9, Cephus 1-10, Peterson 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Washington, Hopkins 43.

GIANTS 27, EAGLES 17

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Daniel Jones threw for 244 yards and ran for a touchdown, and Wayne Gallman Jr. had two TD runs.

The Giants improved to 3-7 under first-year Coach Joe Judge with their second consecutive victory, snapping an eight-game losing streak against Philadelphia.

The Eagles (3-5-1) still lead the NFL’s worst division, the NFC East. Dallas and Washington are each 2-7. “I’ll tell everyone right now, it’s irrelevant,” Giants Coach Joe Judge said about the standings. “The only thing that matters is if we keep improving as a team and go 1-0 every week. The overall standings, we’re not going to look at those, we’re not going to focus on those. We’re going to have an emphasis on organization. We have to keep improving as a team to give ourselves a chance to be the program we want to be.”

Carson Wentz and the rest of Philadelphia’s offense were out of sync following a bye. They were 0 for 9 on third downs. Boston Scott had a 56-yard TD run early in the third quarter but the Eagles couldn’t get closer. Jones ran untouched 34 yards for a score to cap a well-executed 85-yard drive to start the game, and the Giants led the entire game. It was similar to Jones’ 80-yard run against Philadelphia in a 22-21 loss on Oct. 22 except he didn’t stumble at the 8 this time. Jones finished with 64 yards rushing and the Giants had 151 on the ground.

Philadelphia..............3 0 14 0 — 17 NY Giants.................7 7 7 6 — 27 First Quarter

NYG—Jones 34 run (Gano kick), 11:11.

Phi—FG Elliott 40, 6:27.

Second Quarter

NYG—Gallman 2 run (Gano kick), 14:57.

Third Quarter

Phi—Scott 56 run (Sanders run), 12:31.

NYG—Gallman 1 run (Gano kick), 9:49.

Phi—Clement 5 run (pass failed), 5:20.

Fourth Quarter

NYG—FG Gano 35, 7:45.

NYG—FG Gano 44, 3:06.

Phi NYG First downs...................................22 22 Total Net Yards.............................346 382 Rushes-yards............................23-156 36-151 Passing.........................................190 231 Punt Returns................................0-0 4-47 Kickoff Returns...........................2-35 2-35 Interceptions Ret. ........................0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int.............................21-37-0 21-28-0 Sacked-Yards Lost......................3-18 3-13 Punts..........................................5-47.2 4-53.3 Fumbles-Lost...............................3-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards..........................11-74 7-64 Time of Possession................... 28:17 31:43 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Philadelphia, Sanders 15-85, Scott 3-63, Clement 1-5, Wentz 2-4, Hurts 2-(minus 1).NY Giants, Jones 9-64, Gallman 18-53, Morris 8-34, Penny 1-0. PASSING—Philadelphia, Wentz 21-37-0-208. NY Giants, Jones 21-28-0-244.

RECEIVING—Philadelphia, Ward 5-39, Rodgers 4-60, Reagor 4-47, Goedert 4-33, Sanders 2-10, Scott 1-11, Fulgham 1-8. NY Giants, Shepard 6-47, Slayton 5-93, Tate 2-44, Lewis 2-17, Engram 2-15, Smith 2-12, Mack 1-9, Gallman 1-7.

RAIDERS 37, BRONCOS 12

LAS VEGAS — Josh Jacobs ran for 112 yards and two TDs and Jeff Heath had two of Las Vegas’ five takeaways. Derek Carr didn’t have to do much for the Raiders (6-3) offensively for a change as the running game and an opportunistic defense that came into the game last in the league with five takeaways carried the load.

Heath intercepted Drew Lock twice in the first half, Carl Nassib and Nick Kwiatkoski got picks in the fourth quarter and Nevin Lawson forced and recovered a fumble by DaeSean Hamilton to send the Broncos (3-6) to their third loss in four games.

The game changed late in the first half after Lock appeared to run in for a TD in the closing seconds that would have given the Broncos a 13-10 lead. Tight end Noah Fant was called for holding in the end zone on the play and Lock threw his second interception to Heath on the next play.

The Raiders then put the game away with two long scoring drives in the third quarter.

Carlson added another field goal and Devontae Booker added two late TD runs, sending the Raiders to their most lopsided win in the series since a 59-14 victory Oct. 24, 2010.

Las Vegas has now won three straight and is firmly in the playoff hunt with a showdown at home against division-leading Kansas City (8-1) up next.

Denver.....................3 3 0 6 — 12 Las Vegas.................7 3 10 17 — 37 First Quarter

Las—Jacobs 11 run (Carlson kick), 9:44.

Den—FG McManus 50, 7:11.

Second Quarter

Den—FG McManus 33, 8:15.

Las—FG Carlson 24, 1:44.

Third Quarter

Las—FG Carlson 52, 9:13.

Las—Jacobs 5 run (Carlson kick), :36.

Fourth Quarter

Las—FG Carlson 22, 13:22.

Las—Booker 7 run (Carlson kick), 10:00.

Den—Hamilton 7 pass from Lock (pass failed), 6:10. Las—Booker 23 run (Carlson kick), 1:54.

Den Las First downs...................................20 21 Total Net Yards.............................313 357 Rushes-yards.............................19-66 41-203 Passing.........................................247 154 Punt Returns................................0-0 3-20 Kickoff Returns...........................3-57 2-35 Interceptions Ret. ........................0-0 4-74 Comp-Att-Int.............................23-47-4 16-25-0 Sacked-Yards Lost......................2-10 0-0 Punts..........................................4-50.3 4-43.5 Fumbles-Lost...............................2-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards...........................7-37 8-82 Time of Possession................... 23:22 36:38 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Denver, Gordon 11-46, Freeman 2-11, Lock 2-7, Lindsay 4-2. Las Vegas, Jacobs 21-112, Booker 16-81, Carr 4-10.

PASSING—Denver, Lock 23-47-4-257. Las Vegas, Carr 16-25-0-154.

RECEIVING—Denver, Jeudy 4-68, Patrick 4-61, Hamler 4-50, Hamilton 4-33, Fant 3-18, Freeman 2-15, Fumagalli 2-12. Las Vegas, Jacobs 4-24, Waller 3-37, Ruggs 3-31, Renfrow 2-30, Edwards 1-16, Agholor 1-8, Jones 1-6, Booker 1-2.

PATRIOTS 23,

RAVENS 17

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cam Newton threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score and the New England Patriots fought through rain and wind to hold off the Baltimore Ravens.

Damien Harris ran for a career-high 121 yards to help the Patriots (4-5) win consecutive games for the first time this season. Newton was 13 of 17 for 118 yards. His touchdown pass, on a short sprint-out to Rex Burkhead in the first quarter, was his since first since Week 3 — a span of four games. The Ravens’ road winning streak ended at 10. Baltimore (6-3) is 0-6 in the regular season in New England. Lamar Jackson was 24 of 34 for 249 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Ravens. New England bottled him up on the ground for most of the game, limiting him to just 11 rushes for 55 yards.

Down 23-17, Baltimore had a chance to take the lead with 7:09 left in the fourth quarter. But the possession quickly fell apart after an errant snap by center Matt Skura resulted in a 16-yard loss.

The Patriots got the ball back and were able to pick up enough first downs to run down the clock to just over a minute to play before punting the ball back.

As rain and wind pelted the field, the Ravens started the drive with a penalty, pushing them back to their own 9. Facing fourth and 26 on the 21, Jackson had J.K. Dobbins open along the sideline, but Dobbins bobbled the ball for an incompletion and turnover on downs.

Baltimore.................0 10 7 0 — 17 New England.............0 13 10 0 — 23 Second Quarter

Bal—Snead 6 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 14:54.

NE—Burkhead 7 pass from Newton (Folk kick), 11:46. Bal—FG Tucker 24, 5:32.

NE—Burkhead 24 pass from Meyers (kick failed), 1:02. Third Quarter

NE—Newton 4 run (Folk kick), 13:17.

NE—FG Folk 20, 6:24.

Bal—Snead 18 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), :08.

Bal NE First downs...................................19 25 Total Net Yards.............................357 308 Rushes-yards............................28-115 39-173 Passing.........................................242 135 Punt Returns................................0-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns...........................1-24 0-0 Interceptions Ret. ........................0-0 1-0 Comp-Att-Int.............................24-34-1 14-18-0 Sacked-Yards Lost.......................2-7 1-7 Punts..........................................3-50.3 4-43.3 Fumbles-Lost...............................3-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards...........................8-64 3-18 Time of Possession................... 32:34 27:26 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Baltimore, Jackson 11-55, Edwards 7-42, Dobbins 5-13, Ingram 5-5. New England, Harris 22-121, Burkhead 6-31, Newton 11-21.

PASSING—Baltimore, Jackson 24-34-1-249. New England, Newton 13-17-0-118, Meyers 1-1-0-24. RECEIVING—Baltimore, Andrews 7-61, Snead 5-64, Duvernay 3-45, Ingram 2-24, M.Brown 2-14, Edwards 1-31, Boyle 1-4, Hill 1-3, Ricard 1-2, Dobbins 1-1. New England, Meyers 5-59, Burkhead 4-35, Johnson 2-20, White 2-8, Izzo 1-20.

