Northside’s Bershers picks Oklahoma State

When it came time for Tracey Bershers to choose a college, she admitted she preferred a place a little bit closer to home.

The Fort Smith Northside standout did just that as the 6-foot-2 senior signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Oklahoma State. Bershers privately signed her letter Wednesday, but she also had a celebration with family and friends Friday.

“Stillwater is just 3 hours away from Fort Smith,” Bershers said. “My sister [Sara] is 12 hours away, so I know how hard it is being that far away during a freshman year. Close to home was a big deal for me.

“It’s kind of unbelievable, really. It’s crazy to think about how all my hard work has really paid off. It’s shocking to me, I guess.”

Bershers was Northside’s second-leading scorer last season, averaging 15.4 points per game, and pulled a team-high 6.6 rebounds as she helped the Lady Bears earn a 26-4 overall record and a 14-0 mark in 6A-Central Conference play. She scored a season-high 24 points twice, the last time in a 48-39 win over Cabot in February, and she recorded three double-doubles.

She chose Oklahoma State over Tulsa and Central Florida. She said the Cowgirls expected her to play one of their forward positions.

“They want me to come in and shoot,” Bershers said. “They need shooters. That’s one of the big things they needed. They contacted [Northside] Coach [Rickey] Smith and said they needed a shooter, and Coach Smith said, ‘Well, I’ve got one for you.’

“It sounds like they want me to come in and play right off the bat. Hopefully, I can come in and do that for them.”

Now that Bershers has taken care of college, she can turn her attention to her senior season at Northside as the Lady Bears open their season Tuesday at Jacksonville.

“I’ll be staying in the gym,” Bershers said. “I’ll get some shots up and stay in shape — running and stuff like that.”