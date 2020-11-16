BASKETBALL

UT Martin coach dies

University of Tennessee at Martin Coach Anthony Stewart was found dead Sunday just before the start of his fifth season with the Skyhawks. He was 50. "We are stunned to hear this tragic news," Athletic Director Kurt McGuffin said. "Coach Stewart was a true leader to every one of the young men he coached. He emphasized the meaning of a college degree and instilled professionalism in each of his student-athletes. We ask for privacy during this difficult time." School officials told the Skyhawks about Stewart's death late Sunday afternoon. Stewart had been at UT Martin since 2014, starting as associate head coach under Heath Schroyer. The Skyhawks have won 94 games since then, the most in any six-year span since UT Martin moved to Division I. UT Martin put together three consecutive 20-win seasons between 2014 and 2017, a first in school history. Stewart took over in 2016-17 and won 22 games to tie the school record for most wins in a single season.

Boeheim positive for virus

Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and the Orange have paused all team activities. The 75-year-old Boeheim said in a statement posted on the university website Sunday that he was informed after the team's most recent testing and is in isolation at home. Athletic Director John Wildhack said all members of the program underwent another round of testing and will be tested again multiple times over the next week.

Cavs guard arrested

The Cleveland Cavaliers said they have spoken to guard Kevin Porter Jr. following his arrest early Sunday in Cleveland on weapons possession. Porter, a 2019 first-round draft pick, faces charges of improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, according to Mahoning County sheriff records. He was released on $4,000 bond. The 20-year-old Porter emerged as a bright spot last season for the Cavs, whose year included a coaching change after the All-Star break before being halted by the coronavirus pandemic. He averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 50 games.

BASEBALL

Lasorda hospitalized

Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been hospitalized in Southern California. The Los Angeles Dodgers said Sunday that their 93-year-old former manager was in intensive care and resting comfortably at a hospital in Orange County. Lasorda lives in Fullerton. He attended the team's Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers' first World Series title since 1988. Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and '88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers the following month.

TENNIS

Sabalenka earns Linz title

Aryna Sabalenka beat Elise Mertens 7-5, 6-2 to win the season-ending Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Sunday for her third title of the season. The 11th-ranked Sabalenka from Belarus joined Simona Halep as the only players with three tournament wins in the shortened 2020 season. Sabalenka also won the previous event, in Ostrava, matching her achievement from last year when she finished the season winning back-to-back titles. Sunday's victory marked Sabalenka's eighth career title, while Mertens, who holds five titles, went 0-2 in finals this season. Sabalenka and Mertens became doubles partners in the spring of 2019 and won the U.S. Open together a few months later. Sabalenka improved to 4-2 against her 21st-ranked Belgian opponent.