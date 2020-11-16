OPINION | WALLY HALL: Covid a concern in NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament was scheduled to be played from coast-to-coast and 14 cities with the Final Four in Indianapolis.

Now, that may change.

Discussion are underway to make the tournament safer by inviting all 68 teams to Indianapolis and playing the whole tournament in gyms around the city.

Covid-19 is the concern.

By playing the tournament in one city it would eliminate travel and allow the NCAA and teams to form some sort of bubble.

A team would move into a hotel and stay there as long as they are in the tournament.

“We have learned so much from monitoring other successful sporting events in the last several months, and it became clear it’s not feasible to manage this complex championship in so many different states with the challenges presented by the pandemic,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball. “However, we are developing a solid plan to present a safe, responsible and fantastic March Madness tournament unlike any other we’ve experienced.”

The previous sites were:

First Four — Dayton, Ohio, March 16-17.

First/Second Round — Boise, Idaho; Dallas, Texas; Detroit, Mich.; Providence, R.I.; Lexington, Ky.; Raleigh, N.C.; San Jose, Calif.; and Wichita, Kan.

Regionals — Denver, Colo.; Minneapolis, Minn.; Brooklyn, N.Y.; and Memphis, Tenn.