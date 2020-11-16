Police investigate armed robbery at Little Rock food truck, nearby carjacking try

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A gunman shot into a food truck Friday night and, moments later, joined another armed suspect in an attempt to carjack a motorist a short distance away, police said.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday, an unidentified male walked to the takeout window at Pupusas Y Antojitos Genesis, 4508 Baseline Road, according to a Little Rock police report.

After the male ordered some food, he returned to the window, jumped onto the counter and fired a shot into the trailer, police said.

The report states the victims took cover while the gunman stole cash from the register.

After police responded to the crime scene, they spoke to another victim who said he was in his vehicle on Doyle Springs Road when he saw two armed men approach him, the report stated.

The man said he sped away heading north and the two suspects caught up to him and pointed their weapons at him again before they accelerated and headed toward Scott Hamilton Drive, according to police.

The two gunmen fled the area in a Dodge Charger and no one was injured in the robbery and attempted carjacking, according to the report.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report, authorities said.