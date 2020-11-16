Rams move into tie for NFC West lead

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have been going up against Russell Wilson long enough to know they probably can’t stop Seattle’s quarterback entirely.

The Rams and their increasingly dominant defense have never come much closer than they did Sunday during a win that propelled Los Angeles into a share of the NFC West lead.

Darious Williams made two interceptions, Jared Goff passed for 302 yards and the Rams moved alongside Seattle and Arizona atop the division with a 23-16 victory over the Seahawks.

Williams, Leonard Floyd and the Rams’ elite defense did some of its best work yet against Wilson and the NFL’s highest-scoring team, holding Seattle to three points after halftime.

Whenever Wilson and Seattle got into position to do something big over the final three quarters, Los Angeles (6-3) stopped them in a seven-point win that didn’t feel nearly that close.

Los Angeles sacked Wilson six times — three by Floyd. The Rams made three takeaways in LA territory, intercepting two of Wilson’s passes and recovering his only fumble — also by Floyd.

“We can cause a lot of stress on a quarterback,” Floyd said. “We were rushing great as a unit and waiting on the quarterback to make a mistake.”

Wilson went 22 of 37 for 248 yards and rushed for 60 more yards for the Seahawks (6-3), who have lost three of four after a 5-0 start.

“We knew it was going to be a challenge, but it’s what we live for,” said Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey after holding DK Metcalf, the NFL’s second-leading receiver, to two catches for 28 yards.

Wilson has committed 10 combined turnovers in Seattle’s three losses, and he couldn’t engineer a touchdown drive against the Rams in the final 54 minutes.

“I’ve just got to get better,” Wilson said. “I’m not going to make it overly complicated. It’s not on anybody but me, and I put it on my shoulders to get it fixed.”

Rams Coach Sean McVay praised both defensive coordinator Brandon Staley’s halftime adjustments and his players’ implementation of them. Seattle couldn’t crack the Rams’ defense, which has allowed two touchdowns — none since Week 3 — and 29 total points in the second half all season long.

“This is a great offense, [and Wilson is] someone that we have a tremendous amount of respect for, but our defense has been stout all year,” McVay said.

Malcolm Brown rushed for two touchdowns and Darrell Henderson had another score as the Rams returned from their bye week to win for the fifth time in the rivals’ past six meetings.

Williams, the Rams’ rising star at cornerback opposite Jalen Ramsey, made an end zone interception in the first half and a spectacular third-down pick near midfield with 7:48 to play. Floyd sacked Wilson thrice and also recovered Wilson’s fumble on a snap early in the fourth quarter in Rams territory.

Alex Collins (Arkansas Razorbacks) rushed for his first touchdown since 2018 for the injury-riddled Seahawks.

RAMS 23, SEAHAWKS 16

Seattle.....................7 6 0 3 — 16 LA Rams.................10 7 6 0 — 23 First Quarter LAR—FG Forbath 23, 9:37. Sea—Collins 13 run (Myers kick), 6:00. LAR—Henderson 1 run (Forbath kick), 2:24. Second Quarter LAR—M.Brown 7 run (Forbath kick), 6:19. Sea—FG Myers 37, 3:45. Sea—FG Myers 61, :00. Third Quarter LAR—M.Brown 1 run (kick failed), 6:22. Fourth Quarter Sea—FG Myers 39, :25.

Sea LAR First downs...................................20 24 Total Net Yards.............................333 389 Rushes-yards............................22-113 29-106 Passing.........................................220 283 Punt Returns................................0-0 1-15 Kickoff Returns..........................4-136 2-37 Interceptions Ret. ........................0-0 2-19 Comp-Att-Int.............................22-37-2 27-37-0 Sacked-Yards Lost......................6-28 3-19 Punts..........................................3-49.0 4-39.5 Fumbles-Lost...............................1-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards...........................4-23 4-49 Time of Possession................... 26:24 33:36 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING—Seattle, Wilson 8-60, Collins 11-43, Dallas 2-8, Moore 1-2. LA Rams, Akers 10-38, Brown 6-33, Henderson 7-28, Goff 5-4, Woods 1-3. PASSING—Seattle, Wilson 22-37-2-248. LA Rams, Goff 27-37-0-302. RECEIVING—Seattle, Lockett 5-66, Swain 3-37, Homer 3-19, Olsen 2-33, Metcalf 2-28, Dallas 2-23, Moore 2-16, Dissly 1-16, Hollister 1-6, Collins 1-4. LA Rams, Reynolds 8-94, Kupp 5-50, Woods 5-33, Higbee 3-60, Everett 2-27, Brown 2-18, Jefferson 1-15, Henderson 1-5.