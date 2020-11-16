Education Notebook

Reading group has

new name, mission

The Arkansas Campaign for Grade-Level Reading has a new name and a revamped agenda to better support families and the development of growing young children.

Now known as Excel by Eight, or E8, the organization has published a new report, Strengthening the Grid, that details efforts to ensure all children and their families have equitable access to resources they need to thrive.

"The array of resources children need operates like a power grid, with comprehensive family, community, health and education-related supports," said Angela Duran, E8 executive director.

"We must focus on shoring up weak spots in our state's resource grids, starting before birth, if we want to enhance kids' health, overall well-being and our economic future," Duran said.

Research shows that the brain develops faster from birth to age 3 than in any period in life. To better support children during the formative years, E8 has developed a detailed policy agenda with three key focus areas: healthy beginnings, supported families and high-quality child care and early learning.

In 2019, it launched pilot E8 Communities in Conway, Independence, Monroe and Sevier counties with the support of locally led steering committees to identify existing gaps in resource grids and develop targeted action plans. E8 has now expanded the community-based initiative to Little Rock and Union County.

Additional information about E8 is available on the organization's website: excelby8.net.

5 districts' charter

school plans OK'd

The Arkansas Board of Education last week gave final approval to school-district-run conversion charter school plans in five districts across the state for operations to begin in the 2021-22 school year.

Approved were:

• Driven Virtual Academy in the Pulaski County Special School District to provide a 100% virtual academic program to as many as 900 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

• Cave City Middle School Career and Collegiate Preparatory that will offer a traditional/hybrid program and an online program for as many as 376 pupils in grades six through eight.

• Batesville Charter High School that will highlight career pathways for as many as 2,000 students in grades nine through 12.

• Academies at Rivercrest High, which will feature a freshman academy as well as academies in agriculture, technology, general education and virtual learning for as many as 500 students in grades nine through 12.

• Vilonia Pathways Academy, which will offer an online core content curriculum in addition to service learning instruction and differentiated pathways to develop workplace skills for as many as 700 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

Library beginning

tutorings in math

The Central Arkansas Library System is starting its Count UP Math Tutoring Program at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library and Learning Center.

Students needing help with kindergarten-through-12th-grade math can connect with tutors in real-time to solve unique challenges, or participate in intensive, ongoing, one-on-one tutoring.

The program is funded by the Walton Family Foundation.

More information and registration is available at the following website: https://cals.org/tutoring/.