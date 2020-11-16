Springdale Walmart closes for cleaning

This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart is spreading out its traditional one-day Black Friday deals over three weekends in November 2020 in an effort to reduce crowds in its stores amid the coronavirus pandemic. ( AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File )

The Walmart Supercenter on South Pleasant Street in Springdale plans to reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday after a thorough cleaning, according to a release from the company.

The store closed Sunday to allow third-party cleaning crews time to clean and sanitize it, according to the release.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts,” the release said. “When the store reopens Tuesday morning, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will continue to be provided with face masks and gloves.”