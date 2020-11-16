Sections
State Sports Brief

VOLLEYBALL

Sun Belt tournament field set

The Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Sunday announced the field for the volleyball championships, which features a new format and will be played Wednesday through Sunday in Foley, Ala.

In the format, the winner of each of the four pools will advance to Saturday's semifinal round, with those winners facing off Sunday for the conference crown.

The tournament, featuring all 12 teams, divides competitors into four three-team pools. Arkansas State, which earned the West's No. 4 seed, is matched up with Coastal Carolina, the top-seeded team out of the East Division and Appalachian State, which was awarded the No. 6 seed in the East. The match against Coastal Carolina is set for 5 p.m. Central on Thursday, and the match against Appalachian State is set for the same time Friday.

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock, which finished fifth in the West Division, will face Louisiana-Lafayette (No. 2 West) at noon Wednesday and Georgia State (No. 3 East) at noon Thursday.

