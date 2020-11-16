Super Quiz: Highest Mountains

Mont Blanc
Denali
Mt. Fuji
Mt. Olympus
Mt. Logan
Ben Nevis
Mt. Kilimanjaro
Mt. Ararat
Mt. Elbrus
ANSWERS:
France
The United States
Japan
Greece
Canada
The U.K.
Tanzania
Turkey
Russia
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.