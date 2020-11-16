Sections
Super Quiz: Highest Mountains

Today at 1:59 a.m.

  1. Mont Blanc

  2. Denali

  3. Mt. Fuji

  4. Mt. Olympus

  5. Mt. Logan

  6. Ben Nevis

  7. Mt. Kilimanjaro

  8. Mt. Ararat

  9. Mt. Elbrus

ANSWERS:

  1. France

  2. The United States

  3. Japan

  4. Greece

  5. Canada

  6. The U.K.

  7. Tanzania

  8. Turkey

  9. Russia

