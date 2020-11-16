Tornado near Romance injures 4 people, damages buildings

A low-intensity tornado formed just south of the community of Romance in White County early Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock, leaving several people injured.

In a phone interview on Sunday, White County Sheriff Phillip Miller said injuries to four people were reported during the severe weather.

They were hospitalized for evaluation, Miller said, but he said he did not know the extent of their injuries. One woman was trapped in the rubble of her home and suffered broken bones and bruises, Miller said.

According to Miller, about 15 structures were damaged, including metal buildings and some mobile homes. Some of the buildings were "completely destroyed," he said.

No deaths were reported as a result of the tornado.

The National Weather Service in Little Rock in a tweet on Sunday said the tornado rated a 1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with estimated peak winds of 86 to 110 mph and a path length of 2 miles. The tornado occurred about 1:15 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Romance is an unincorporated community located approximately 23 miles west of Searcy.

Miller said the damage was concentrated in an area less than a mile long near Wayne Walker Road, R.G. Davis Road and Highland Circle.

The first 911 calls were received about 1 a.m. Sunday, Miller said. The Floyd Romance Volunteer Fire Department, the El Paso Volunteer Fire Department, the White County Office of Emergency Management as well as the sheriff's office responded to the area, he said.

NorthStar EMS transported the injured people, Miller said.

Deputies on Sunday were planning to continue to patrol the area "pretty heavily" to ensure no "unwelcome visitors" try to take advantage of residents while they are not there, Miller said.