Trump filing: Voter errors improperly fixed

The Trump campaign urged a judge to preserve its bid to block Pennsylvania from certifying Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election, claiming there's evidence that voters in Democratic-leaning counties were improperly allowed to fix errors with their ballots.

In a filing Sunday in federal court, the campaign said a half-dozen Pennsylvania counties named in the suit illegally allowed voters who cast deficient ballots to cast replacement absentee and mail-in ballots before Election Day or provisional ballots on Nov. 3 to "cure" any issues.

Trump's campaign originally sought to block Pennsylvania from certifying the result unless it scraps about 680,000 mail-in votes from the state's most populous counties, which include the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas.

In an amended complaint on Sunday, the campaign argued that all ballots that it maintains were improperly cured should be struck -- an unknown number that would need to be significant to eat into Biden's lead in the state of almost 66,000 votes.

"Unless Bush v. Gore was much ado about nothing, presidential candidates of course have an interest in having lawful votes for them counted and unlawful votes for their opponent invalidated," the filing said. "That's particularly true in Pennsylvania, one of a few swing states where recounts or other litigation is ongoing and where the vote margin is close."

The filing was made by campaign lawyer Linda Kerns two days after attorneys with Porter, Wright, Morris & Arthur walked away from the case. The campaign said that firm "buckled" under criticism from "leftist mobs."

A hearing on the swing state's motion to dismiss the lawsuit is set for Tuesday, with a separate evidentiary hearing scheduled for two days later. The case will be decided by U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann in Williamsport, Pa.

The suit is part of President Donald Trump's effort to reverse the result of the election, which he continues to claim was "rigged" against him by Democrats. A similar suit seeking to block Michigan from certifying the result for Biden is also pending.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

Sunday evening Trump suggested more legal action could be ahead, tweeting that "our big cases" will be filed soon, as states push up against deadlines to certify the votes in the Nov. 3 election. For Pennsylvania, the deadline is Nov. 23.

The campaign's Sunday filing cited Pennsylvania's Lancaster County, which Trump won, as an example of how things were done right because election officials there "did not contact voters who submitted defective ballots or give them an opportunity to cure," the filing said. "They simply followed the law and treated these ballots as invalid and refused to count them."

Another plaintiff in the case, voter John Henry, alleges his defective vote was treated differently from those of voters in other counties in violation of the Constitution's Equal Protection Clause.

"In other words, Henry cast a defective ballot that was not counted, but another Pennsylvania voter in another county could cast the same defective ballot and have his vote counted -- solely based on place of residence," the campaign said. "The Defendant counties' insistence upon counting illegal ballots disparately favored Democratic-leaning counties over Republican-leaning counties."

Trump on Sunday also renewed his attacks on election technology firm Dominion Voting Systems. Dominion has said it "denies claims about any vote switching or alleged software issues with our voting systems."

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, a federal agency that oversees U.S. election security, said in a statement last week that the "November 3rd election was the most secure in American history." The agency said, "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised."

In his latest fundraising email, Trump told supporters that "we are fighting to ensure EVERY SINGLE LEGAL ballot is counted" and that he had "legal teams on the ground in every critical state."

John Bolton, a former Trump national security adviser, said it was important for party leaders to explain to voters that Trump did lose and that his claims of election fraud are baseless. Bolton left the administration last year.

"I think as every day goes by, it's clearer and clearer there isn't any evidence. But if the Republican voters are only hearing Donald Trump's misrepresentations, it's not surprising that they believe it," Bolton said on ABC's "This Week." "It's critical for other Republican leaders to stand up and explain what actually happened. Donald Trump lost what by any evidence we have so far was a free and fair election."

The president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who is helping lead Trump's national legal front on the election challenge, denied Trump was conceding on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures."

Information for this article was contributed by Erik Larson of Bloomberg News and by Kevin Freking, Will Weissert and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press.