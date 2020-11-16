Tulsa back in poll, 1st time since 2010

No. 25 Tulsa is ranked in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in 10 years and No. 9 Indiana is set to play the first top-10 matchup in program history.

The AP top 25 was mostly stagnant Sunday after four of the top five teams did not play and only one ranked team lost this weekend.

Alabama is No. 1 for the second consecutive week, with 60 first-place votes. No. 2 Notre Dame received one first-place vote and No. 3 Ohio State got the other. The rest of the top eight was unchanged: Clemson is No. 4, followed by Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati and BYU.

Indiana moved up one spot to ninth — the Hoosiers’ best ranking since they were fourth in the 1967 poll — heading into a matchup with Ohio State on Saturday.

Tulsa moved into the rankings after beating American Athletic Conference rival SMU, knocking the Mustangs from the Top 25.

The Golden Hurricane were last ranked in the final poll of the 2010 season at No.

The last time Tulsa was ranked during the regular season was two years before that, when Coach Todd Graham had the Golden Hurricane as high at No. 19.

POLL POINTS

Clemson has now been ranked in the top five for 50 consecutive weeks, the longest active streak in college football and the third-longest streak in the history of the AP poll.

The Tigers reached No. 4 on Nov. 5, 2017, and have been in the top five ever since. The longest streak of top-five rankings belongs, of course, to Alabama. The Crimson Tide’s record streak was snapped last year at 68 consecutive polls.

The second-longest run of top-five appearances is Miami’s streak of 55 from 2000-03.

RANKED VS. RANKED

No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State. The Hoosiers’ dream season has a chance to reach new heights.

No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern. Major Big Ten West ramifications.

No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma. Bedlam could throw the Big 12 race into chaos.

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Saturday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

REC PTS PRV

Alabama (60) .............. 6-0 1548 1 Notre Dame (1) ........... 8-0 1467 2 Ohio State (1) ............. 3-0 1445 3 Clemson...................... 7-1 1355 4 Texas A&M .................. 5-1 1240 5 Florida......................... 5-1 1222 6 Cincinnati.................... 7-0 1198 7 BYU............................. 8-0 1094 8 Indiana........................ 4-0 997 10 Wisconsin................. 2-0 950 13 Oregon...................... 2-0 949 11 Miami........................ 7-1 940 9 Georgia...................... 4-2 824 12 Oklahoma State........ 5-1 750 14 Coastal Carolina........ 7-0 557 15 Marshall.................... 7-0 557 16 Iowa State................. 5-2 498 17 Oklahoma.................. 5-2 497 18 Northwestern............ 4-0 378 23 Southern Cal............. 2-0 377 20 Liberty....................... 8-0 307 22 Texas......................... 5-2 296 21 Auburn...................... 4-2 187 24 Louisiana-Lafayette... 7-1 177 25 Tulsa.......................... 4-1 155 — OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona State 9, Boise State 6, San Jose State 5, Appalachian St. 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, Central Florida 1

COACHES POLL

The top 25 college football coaches poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

REC PTS PRV

Alabama (57) .............. 6-0 1545 1 Notre Dame (3) ........... 8-0 1468 2 Ohio State (2) ............. 3-0 1430 3 Clemson...................... 7-1 1349 4 Florida......................... 5-1 1232 5 Texas A&M .................. 5-1 1230 6 Cincinnati.................... 7-0 1168 7 Brigham Young........... 8-0 1100 8 Miami.......................... 7-1 987 9 Indiana...................... 4-0 983 10 Georgia...................... 4-2 879 11 Wisconsin................. 2-0 853 14 Oregon...................... 2-0 879 12 Oklahoma State........ 5-1 790 13 Marshall.................... 7-0 572 15 Iowa State................. 5-2 543 16 Oklahoma.................. 5-2 492 18 Coastal Carolina........ 7-0 485 17 Southern Cal............. 2-0 384 20 Northwestern............ 4-0 362 23 Auburn...................... 4-2 317 21 Liberty....................... 8-0 305 22 Texas......................... 5-2 219 24 North Carolina........... 6-2 153 26 Louisiana-Lafayette... 7-1 137 27 OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES Tulsa (4-1) 67; Utah (0-0) 35; SMU (7-2) 28; Appalachian State (6-1) 24; Purdue (2-1) 22; Missouri (2-3) 19; Kentucky (3-4) 19; Arkansas (3-4) 13; Nevada (4-0) 12; San Jose State (4-0) 11; Boise State (3-1) 11; Army (6-2) 11; Memphis (4-2) 10; Maryland (2-1) 10; Boston College (5-4) 10; Tennessee (2-4) 6; Washington (1-0) 4; Kansas State (4-3) 3; Colorado (2-0) 3.

TOM MURPHY’S AP BALLOT

Alabama Ohio State Notre Dame Clemson Florida Texas A&M Cincinnati BYU Wisconsin Oregon Indiana Georgia Miami Oklahoma State Coastal Carolina Iowa State Marshall Oklahoma Northwestern Liberty Auburn Texas Southern Cal Tulsa SMU

DROPPED OUT Army