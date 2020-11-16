Sections
Tulsa back in poll, 1st time since 2010

by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS | Today at 1:00 a.m.

No. 25 Tulsa is ranked in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in 10 years and No. 9 Indiana is set to play the first top-10 matchup in program history.

The AP top 25 was mostly stagnant Sunday after four of the top five teams did not play and only one ranked team lost this weekend.

Alabama is No. 1 for the second consecutive week, with 60 first-place votes. No. 2 Notre Dame received one first-place vote and No. 3 Ohio State got the other. The rest of the top eight was unchanged: Clemson is No. 4, followed by Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati and BYU.

Indiana moved up one spot to ninth — the Hoosiers’ best ranking since they were fourth in the 1967 poll — heading into a matchup with Ohio State on Saturday.

Tulsa moved into the rankings after beating American Athletic Conference rival SMU, knocking the Mustangs from the Top 25.

The Golden Hurricane were last ranked in the final poll of the 2010 season at No.

  1. The last time Tulsa was ranked during the regular season was two years before that, when Coach Todd Graham had the Golden Hurricane as high at No. 19.

POLL POINTS

Clemson has now been ranked in the top five for 50 consecutive weeks, the longest active streak in college football and the third-longest streak in the history of the AP poll.

The Tigers reached No. 4 on Nov. 5, 2017, and have been in the top five ever since. The longest streak of top-five rankings belongs, of course, to Alabama. The Crimson Tide’s record streak was snapped last year at 68 consecutive polls.

The second-longest run of top-five appearances is Miami’s streak of 55 from 2000-03.

RANKED VS. RANKED

No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State. The Hoosiers’ dream season has a chance to reach new heights.

No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern. Major Big Ten West ramifications.

No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma. Bedlam could throw the Big 12 race into chaos.

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Saturday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

REC PTS PRV

  1. Alabama (60) .............. 6-0 1548 1

  2. Notre Dame (1) ........... 8-0 1467 2

  3. Ohio State (1) ............. 3-0 1445 3

  4. Clemson...................... 7-1 1355 4

  5. Texas A&M .................. 5-1 1240 5

  6. Florida......................... 5-1 1222 6

  7. Cincinnati.................... 7-0 1198 7

  8. BYU............................. 8-0 1094 8

  9. Indiana........................ 4-0 997 10

  10. Wisconsin................. 2-0 950 13

  11. Oregon...................... 2-0 949 11

  12. Miami........................ 7-1 940 9

  13. Georgia...................... 4-2 824 12

  14. Oklahoma State........ 5-1 750 14

  15. Coastal Carolina........ 7-0 557 15

  16. Marshall.................... 7-0 557 16

  17. Iowa State................. 5-2 498 17

  18. Oklahoma.................. 5-2 497 18

  19. Northwestern............ 4-0 378 23

  20. Southern Cal............. 2-0 377 20

  21. Liberty....................... 8-0 307 22

  22. Texas......................... 5-2 296 21

  23. Auburn...................... 4-2 187 24

  24. Louisiana-Lafayette... 7-1 177 25

  25. Tulsa.......................... 4-1 155 — OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona State 9, Boise State 6, San Jose State 5, Appalachian St. 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, Central Florida 1

COACHES POLL

The top 25 college football coaches poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

REC PTS PRV

  1. Alabama (57) .............. 6-0 1545 1

  2. Notre Dame (3) ........... 8-0 1468 2

  3. Ohio State (2) ............. 3-0 1430 3

  4. Clemson...................... 7-1 1349 4

  5. Florida......................... 5-1 1232 5

  6. Texas A&M .................. 5-1 1230 6

  7. Cincinnati.................... 7-0 1168 7

  8. Brigham Young........... 8-0 1100 8

  9. Miami.......................... 7-1 987 9

  10. Indiana...................... 4-0 983 10

  11. Georgia...................... 4-2 879 11

  12. Wisconsin................. 2-0 853 14

  13. Oregon...................... 2-0 879 12

  14. Oklahoma State........ 5-1 790 13

  15. Marshall.................... 7-0 572 15

  16. Iowa State................. 5-2 543 16

  17. Oklahoma.................. 5-2 492 18

  18. Coastal Carolina........ 7-0 485 17

  19. Southern Cal............. 2-0 384 20

  20. Northwestern............ 4-0 362 23

  21. Auburn...................... 4-2 317 21

  22. Liberty....................... 8-0 305 22

  23. Texas......................... 5-2 219 24

  24. North Carolina........... 6-2 153 26

  25. Louisiana-Lafayette... 7-1 137 27 OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES Tulsa (4-1) 67; Utah (0-0) 35; SMU (7-2) 28; Appalachian State (6-1) 24; Purdue (2-1) 22; Missouri (2-3) 19; Kentucky (3-4) 19; Arkansas (3-4) 13; Nevada (4-0) 12; San Jose State (4-0) 11; Boise State (3-1) 11; Army (6-2) 11; Memphis (4-2) 10; Maryland (2-1) 10; Boston College (5-4) 10; Tennessee (2-4) 6; Washington (1-0) 4; Kansas State (4-3) 3; Colorado (2-0) 3.

TOM MURPHY’S AP BALLOT

  1. Alabama

  2. Ohio State

  3. Notre Dame

  4. Clemson

  5. Florida

  6. Texas A&M

  7. Cincinnati

  8. BYU

  9. Wisconsin

  10. Oregon

  11. Indiana

  12. Georgia

  13. Miami

  14. Oklahoma State

  15. Coastal Carolina

  16. Iowa State

  17. Marshall

  18. Oklahoma

  19. Northwestern

  20. Liberty

  21. Auburn

  22. Texas

  23. Southern Cal

  24. Tulsa

  25. SMU

DROPPED OUT Army

Print Headline: Tulsa back in poll, 1st time since 2010

