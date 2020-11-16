Two Benton County offices closed

The Benton County Administration Building in Bentonville.
The Benton County Assessor's Personal Property and Real Estate offices located at 215 E. Central Avenue in Bentonville are temporarily closed, according to a release.
The release stated that the closure is due to Covid-19.
The personal property office has four satellite locations that are open. Those offices are at 1428 W. Walnut St. in Rogers, 2401 SW D St. in Bentonville, 901 1st Ave. SW in Gravette or 707 S Lincoln St. in Siloam Springs.
The release did not say when the main offices would reopen.
