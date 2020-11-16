Two Benton County offices closed

The Benton County Assessor's Personal Property and Real Estate offices located at 215 E. Central Avenue in Bentonville are temporarily closed, according to a release.

The release stated that the closure is due to Covid-19.

The personal property office has four satellite locations that are open. Those offices are at 1428 W. Walnut St. in Rogers, 2401 SW D St. in Bentonville, 901 1st Ave. SW in Gravette or 707 S Lincoln St. in Siloam Springs.

The release did not say when the main offices would reopen.