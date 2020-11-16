UCLA wins on short notice

PASADENA, Calif. — UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson was hoping to celebrate his 21st birthday with a big game against Utah. That game was canceled but he got a belated birthday present on Sunday morning.

The junior threw three touchdown passes, rushed for another touchdown and accounted for 248 yards of total offense as the Bruins rolled to a 34-10 victory over California at the Rose Bowl.

“It feels great to get a win. We’ve been fighting for it for a long time,” said Thompson-Robinson, who completed 14 of 26 passes for 196 yards and added 52 yards rushing. “The biggest thing is we kind of treated it like backyard football — wake up in the morning, go out and play ball.”

The Bruins and Golden Bears weren’t originally slated to face each other this season, but the conference scheduled the contest on Friday after Cal’s game against Arizona State and UCLA’s matchup against Utah were canceled due to the Sun Devils and Utes having several positive covid-19 tests.

The Sunday morning time slot was available because the Cal-Arizona State game was pushed back from Saturday before it was called off. Cal was playing its season opener after its Nov. 7 game against Washington was canceled following one positive covid-19 test and subsequent contact tracing.

Coach Chip Kelly said the short time frame resembled preparing for an NFL Thursday night game from his days with Philadelphia and San Francisco.

“ Th e o n e t h i n g [ Ca l Coach] Justin [Wilcox] felt the same way about is we both had the same amount of time to prepare,” Kelly said.

The Bruins (1-1) got off to a slow start and trailed 3-0 before taking control. UCLA had a punt blocked and Thompson-Robinson threw an interception before he directed touchdown drives on four of the Bruins’ last five possessions in the first half. UCLA led 27-10 at halftime.

Cal (0-1) had a seven-game winning streak snapped where Chase Garbers has played more than half the game. The junior was 18 of 33 for 122 yards and was under pressure for most of the day. He was sacked five times.

The Bruins also had a solid day on the ground, rushing for 244 yards and averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Demetric Felton had 107 yards on 25 carries for the second 100-yard game of his career. Brittain Brown added 12 carries for 71 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

UCLA 34, CALIFORNIA 10