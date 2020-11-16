Week's new cases in U.S. top 1 million

Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Bridgton Books in Bridgton, Maine, on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (AP / Robert F. Bukaty )

The U.S. on Sunday surpassed 11 million confirmed covid-19 cases, as the country's outbreaks speed to new levels of hospitalizations. The tally passed 10 million less than a week ago, according to Johns Hopkins University, and more than 1 in 400 Americans have tested positive since.

The country logged more than 159,100 new cases Saturday, the third-highest total of the pandemic, raising the new seven-day average to more than 145,000, with upward trends in 48 states and an 80% increase in added cases from the average two weeks ago.

Ten states set single-day case records; 29 states added more cases in the past week than in any other seven-day period. On Sunday, officials in New Jersey announced 4,538 new cases, the second single-day record in a row.

Deaths nationwide remain at lower levels than in spring's peak, but they are rising rapidly. The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths was more than 1,080 as of Saturday, more than 30% higher than it was two weeks earlier.

Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of health and human services, called the situation "critical" on ABC's "This Week."

Dr. Michael Osterholm, an adviser to Democrat Joe Biden, said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that the country was "in a very dangerous period," calling it the most dangerous public health crisis since the 1918 influenza pandemic, which killed an estimated 50 million worldwide, including some 675,000 Americans.

This new wave has pushed covid-19 hospitalizations past the peaks seen in April and July, straining health care systems and pushing some governors to enact statewide mask mandates for the first time.

Other states are reenacting stay-at-home orders and store closures. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Sunday announced a slew of new rules, including a halt to indoor operations at restaurants, bars, gyms and more, and a ban on indoor social gatherings with people outside one's household. At a news conference, Inslee acknowledged that slowing the virus would come at a steep price for struggling businesses even as the state works to distribute millions more in aid.

"All of us who feel, as I do, the pain of the small-business people ought to be pounding the doors of the Congress and the new president, who I'm glad we're going to have, to really get this job done," Inslee said.

In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has reinstated many restrictions, banning on-site dining and requiring nonessential businesses to close their physical locations. And in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown announced a two-week statewide "freeze," a move that comes just ahead of Thanksgiving and includes limiting gatherings.

The pandemic continues to take a disproportionate toll on Americans of color, who have been hospitalized at rates roughly four times higher than non-Hispanic whites since the start of the epidemic.

Hispanic people have been hospitalized at the highest rate, 4.2 times the rate of whites, with non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native people hospitalized at 4.1 times the rate of whites and Blacks at 3.9 times the rate of whites, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The figures were tabulated through the week ending Nov. 7.

In a speech Sunday criticizing President Donald Trump's vaccine distribution plans, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the pandemic had revealed "the systemic discrimination in this nation."

"That is the sad reality," Cuomo said Sunday at Riverside Church in Manhattan. "And we must have the courage to face it and to admit it because you will never solve a problem that you are unwilling to admit."

VACCINE MEETINGS

Biden's scientific advisers plan to meet with vaccine makers this week as the presidential transition remains stalled. That delayed handoff is especially problematic during a public health crisis, the government's top infectious-disease expert said.

"Of course it would be better if we could start working with them," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on CNN's "State of the Union." He likened the process to runners passing on the baton in a relay race. "You don't want to stop and then give it to somebody," he said. "You want to just essentially keep going."

"We're going to start those consultations this week," said Biden's chief of staff, Ron Klain, speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Klain said Biden's experts also need a detailed understanding of distribution plans being finalized by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Pentagon. In some ways, that's the more critical issue, he said.

"We need to be talking to them as quickly as possible," Klain said. "It's great to have a vaccine, but vaccines don't save lives: vaccinations save lives. And that means you've got to get that vaccine into people's arms all over this country. It's a giant logistical project."

Fauci stressed the arrival of vaccines won't be like flipping a switch to return to normal life. The first doses will become available for people in high-risk groups later this year. He said Americans will have to keep up preventive measures such as wearing masks, observing social distancing and frequently washing their hands well into next year.

"Everyone is sensitive to what we call 'covid fatigue,'" Fauci said. "People are worn out about this. But we have got to hang in there a bit longer. ... We have got to hang together on this."

Other vaccine makers are also in the final phase of testing their formulations, and Fauci said he expects those vaccines will also be highly effective.

The government has launched a program called "Operation Warp Speed," backed by the White House, to quickly manufacture and distribute tens of millions of doses of vaccines. The shots will be free to Americans, and the goal is to have most people vaccinated by about this time next year. Many people will need two doses.

300 MILLION DOSES

Professor Ugur Sahin, chief executive of Germany's BioNTech, and one of the scientists behind the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer said Sunday that he was confident that it could halve the transmission of the virus, resulting in a "dramatic" curb of the virus' spread.

Sahin said it was "absolutely essential" to have a high vaccination rate before next autumn to ensure a return to normal life next winter.

"If everything continues to go well, we will start to deliver the vaccine end of this year, beginning next year," Sahin said. "Our goal is to deliver more than 300 million of vaccine doses until April next year, which could allow us to already start to make an impact."

"I'm very confident that transmission between people will be reduced by such a highly effective vaccine -- maybe not 90% but maybe 50%," he said.

Pfizer and BioNTech said last week that interim results showed the vaccine was 90% effective in preventing people from getting ill from covid-19, though they don't yet have enough information on safety and manufacturing quality.

POLL WORKERS INFECTED

Additionally, some poll workers who came in contact with voters on Election Day have tested positive for the coronavirus, including more than two dozen in Missouri and others in New York, Iowa and Virginia.

The infections cannot be tied definitively to polling places. Because covid-19 is spreading rapidly in the U.S., there is no way to determine yet whether in-person voting on Election Day contributed to the surge, public health experts said.

Still, the infections among poll workers raise concerns because of how many people passed through voting sites, which implemented social-distancing rules, erected protective barriers and stocked sanitizer, masks, gloves and other safety gear. In most places, poll workers were required to wear masks.

The cases emerged while election workers continued counting thousands of ballots. As a hand tally of the presidential race began in Georgia, the state's top election official placed himself under quarantine after his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, which is in a county considered a national virus hot spot, an election official who worked at an early voting site later tested positive.

Election workers in Jackson County, Mo., seem to be the hardest hit so far, with about 28 staffers testing positive in the past couple of weeks.

While that spread increases the likelihood poll workers may have contracted the disease elsewhere, there have been calls for their co-workers to quarantine and voters to be tested as a precaution.

In New York, more than 1,600 people who voted at a site in the Hudson Valley on Election Day have been advised to get tested after a poll worker tested positive. Officials said colleagues who had sustained contact with the worker will be tested, but they described the risk to voters as minimal because the person wore a mask, kept distance and followed other safety measures.

Similarly, officials in Carroll County, Va., said two poll workers in different precincts have tested positive. A health official said that because both were in their infectious periods on Election Day, testing has been offered to workers and voters.

It could be several weeks before the effect of in-person voting nationwide is known. Polling places that used safety measures could have greatly minimized transmission rates, perhaps making them less risky than going to a restaurant with friends, said M. Kumi Smith, an assistant professor with the epidemiology division at the University of Minnesota.

"A super-spreader event is a lot easier to identify when you're still at an early stage of an epidemic or when there's a really discrete event that's really unlike anything else that anyone else is doing," she said. "But given the real range of activities that are going on here, I would probably be a little bit more skeptical of someone who declares that this is definitively a super-spreading event."

Information for this article was contributed by Roni Caryn Rabin of The New York Times; by Anthony Izaguirre, Michelle R. Smith, Matthew Barakat, Ryan J. Foley, Jim Salter, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Will Weissert and staff members of The Associated Press; and by Paulina Firozi, Hannah Knowles and Jacqueline Dupree of The Washington Post.