Bentonville man must sentenced to 25 years in prison for rape

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to raping a girl.

Eric Keaton, 40, pleaded guilty Monday to rape and sexual assault.

Keaton admitted to Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green that he raped and sexually assaulted the girl, who was under 14 years old.

Keaton was arrested Nov. 4, 2018.

Bentonville police started investigating the case after learning the girl had written in a journal that Keaton had raped her, according to a probable cause affidavit. The girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County where she provided details of the abuse, according to court documents.

Keaton admitted to sexually abusing the girl when police questioned him.

Sarah Rinehart, deputy prosecutor, told Green the victim and police agreed to the plea agreement.

Green sentenced Keaton to 25 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He must abide by a suspended sentence agreement for 15 years after his release from prison.

He must register as a sex offender and he is required to complete a sex offender treatment program.