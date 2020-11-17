Donations given to PB schools

From left, Evelyn Harrison, Betty Sneed and Gregory Moore and FayLisa Suggs accept donations at 34th Avenue School. (Special to The Commercial)

Covid-19 disrupted the educational system and left many families with reduced incomes and greater needs.

However, the Pine Bluff School District School counselors, social workers, nurses, teachers and administrators addressed the issues by collecting donations.

In some cases, they also distributed school uniforms, food and supplies for those in need, according to a news release.

One of the district's donors, Debbie Maxey of Maxey Plumbing Co., responded to the call again and made a substantial donation for the district to purchase uniforms for students in need.

"Maxey understands that although things are different, the needs are always there," a spokesman said.

Another donor, Corine Jones from the Living Vessels Organization, also assisted with providing funds for this endeavor.

The organization has assisted throughout the district for many years.

Thirty-fourth Avenue Elementary School Principal Gregory Moore, Assistant Principal Betty Sneed, Evelyn Harrison and FayLisa Suggs, both counselors at 34th, were grateful for the latest donations delivered by their school social worker Deborah Thomas.

"Over the years the Pine Bluff School District has provided thousands of students the clothes, shoes and school supplies they need for a successful school year, and we appreciate all donations," Thomas said.

The schools try to maintain a stock of uniforms and coats during the school year because new students often move into the district in need and some enrolled students need coats, uniforms and shoes as well, according to the release.

Also, it's good to have additional uniforms because sometimes students lose uniforms to fires, relocation and for many other reasons, according to the release.