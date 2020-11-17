Sections
Ethics Committee: Dismiss complaint against Hendren

story.lead_photo.caption Sen. Jim Hendren, left, asks State Budget Director Jake Bleed, middle, a question Friday June 19, 2020 at the state Capitol in Little Rock during a meeting of the Arkansas Legislative Council. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)

The Arkansas Senate Ethics Committee voted Tuesday night to recommend the full Senate dismiss a complaint filed by Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, alleging that Senate President Pro Tempore Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, violated the code of ethics.

The full Senate voted on Nov. 6 during its organizational session to dismiss Garner’s complaint as frivolous.

But the Senate Ethics Committee considered the complaint on Tuesday because committee chairwoman Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, said the state Senate in the 92nd General Assembly — not the Senate in the 93rd General Assembly — is the proper body to consider the complaint filed in the 92nd General Assembly under the Senate’s rules.

The committee heard from Garner and Hendren and deliberated in an executive session for nearly three hours before the committee voted to recommend the full Senate dismiss the complaint.

Garner's complaint against Hendren is linked to a federal judge’s ruling in April that ordered Hendren’s plastic company and a drug rehabilitation program to pay $1.1 million to workers. Hendren has appealed that ruling.

Afterward, Garner said he was disappointed by the committee’s recommendation.

Hendren said “we have a lot of important work to do and these political games need to stop.”

