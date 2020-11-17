Firefighters battling 'human-caused' blaze in Mountainburg area

Firefighters were working Monday to contain a 41-acre wildfire in the Ozark National Forest east of Mountainburg.

The "human-caused wildfire" started over the weekend at a hunter camp near the community of Locke, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.

Workers with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division were assisting the Forest Service in the effort to contain the fire.

"Due to steep and rugged terrain, inaccessibility and heavy dead and down fuel, forest managers and fire officials will be utilizing natural and man-made barriers (e.g., roads) to contain the fire," according to the release from Mary Wood, a spokeswoman for the Forest Service.

Smoke will be visible for several days, according to the release.

"Lack of precipitation and seasonal leaf-off has provided ideal conditions for active fire conditions," wrote Wood.

"Because wildfire conditions are dynamic this time of year, leaf burning is not encouraged," according to the release. "Campfires should be contained in fire rings, with adequate defensible space between the campfire and any wooded area.

"Everybody enjoys a campfire, especially at hunter camps, but the devastating effects of an uncontrolled campfire can last for many years. Extinguish any campfires before leaving the area. Remember, if coals and ash are not cold to the touch, they are still considered a threat."