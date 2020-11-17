DEAR READERS: During the pandemic, lots of people are moving because interest rates are low -- upsizing, downsizing, you name it. So much work is involved in a move. Checklists are available online to keep things moving smoothly. Here are some things to think about. First off, shutting off and transferring utilities: water, gas, internet, trash pickup, electricity, cable tv and landline phone (if you still have these).

Be sure to change your address with these people: post office, any subscriptions, the bank, cellphone provider, boss, car, home and health insurance.

Other things you may not think of:

• Donate, pack and throw away your items.

• Schedule somebody to clean your old home and new home.

• Consume/get rid of foods in your refrigerator.

Make a list and write everything down. Stay organized for a smooth move.

DEAR HELOISE: I cleaned out my text messages. Wow! Feels cleaner!

-- Diana R. in Louisiana

DEAR HELOISE: In this day of wearing masks, if you wear a reusable mask that doesn't have a marked front and back side, make sure to mark it. If not, if you wear it one time with X side out and the next time with X side in, you'll be breathing in everything you kept out last time. Also, be sure to use a bleach solution when you wash them.

The other thing, I hate leaving deodorant in the bottom of the stick package. Does anyone have a way to mold these into a usable stick? It seems like a few days of use are thrown away.

Thank you. I love to read your hints.

-- Barbara F.,

Abilene, Texas

DEAR HELOISE: I've noticed this security precaution my neighborhood drugstore is taking. When a person walks into the cosmetics section, an announcement goes off on the public address system: "Customer assistance is needed in cosmetics."

The person did not ask for assistance, but she is on notice -- store personnel may be heading over there.

I'd imagine a lot of loss can go on in the cosmetics department. The items are small, easy to conceal and some are at a very high price point. It's a good method to discourage shoplifting.

-- Gina S. in Texas

DEAR HELOISE: I save the 8 1/2 by 11 papers from junk mail, etc., that are blank on one side. I use it in my printer for documents that I am just going to file away.

-- William P., via email

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com