Happy birthday: Cosmic love will be poured like a sweet topping over the basics of life, and you'll get a more secure feeling around matters of health, relationship, finance and home.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll be assembling a team. Your best bet is a flexible leader. The one who is unconcerned with the outcome should not be put in charge, and neither should the one who is overly concerned.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Yes doesn't always mean that you agree to a thing. Sometimes it just means that you like and affirm someone. You can say yes to a person and say no to what they want from you in a moment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): From a very young age, the way you perceived things was molded by the world and by the people closest to you. Now that you're older, you can have more control over your perceptions by willfully deciding to see things differently.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You've been burned in the past by the sort of "help" that costs more time, money and attention than doing it yourself. Today is different. Life will be easier and more joyous when you let qualified people help you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The conversations that spring from stress can be less-than-helpful. You'll notice what's going on in your body so you can recognize when you're stressed and take measures to calm and soothe yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Some interrupt mindlessly because they suddenly feel like expressing themselves regardless of what else is happening. You may have cause to interrupt today, but it will only be to serve the greater good of all involved.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Thinking in terms of gains and losses is shortsighted. Instead, figure out which moves are effective and which are ineffective and adjust your strategy accordingly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your line of questioning proves that you are paying attention to someone's life. Do avoid getting boxed in by conversation that's so specific it doesn't leave room for the bigger news you don't know to ask about yet.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's a moment in your sights, and you cannot help but approach with eager anticipation. Just don't let that rob you of the gifts of today — a day you will, in time, come to be nostalgic about.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There are times to strive for self-sufficiency, but this isn't one of them. It's teamwork that will get you to the next place. There are true equals around who would love to be a part of what you're doing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): In the early stages of a project, it was appropriate to cast a wide net to see what you could drag back to your realm. Now, you're ready for strategic action. Brainpower is strong. Planning will take hours and be so worth it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What's important isn't whether or not you get what you want from the end of a project. The important part is really just finishing. Doing what you tell yourself you're going to do accomplishes something essential.