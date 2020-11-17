Hot Springs Village shooting injures 1, leads to arrest, police say

Hot Springs Village police have arrested a suspected gunman in a Monday shooting inside a townhouse that left one person injured, authorities said.

The victim, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was shot multiple times at about 3 p.m., according to a Facebook post made Tuesday by the Hot Springs Village Police Department. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The post states police did not have information about the victim’s condition Tuesday morning.

Police said they located a “person of interest” a short time after the shooting and brought that person to the Garland County jail on a charge of first-degree battery. The post doesn’t name the suspected gunman.

Police spokesman Lt. Gary Vaughan declined to provide more details on the shooting after being reached by phone Tuesday morning, citing the active investigation.

The Garland County sheriff’s office is assisting in the investigation, police said.