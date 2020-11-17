• Stephen Ellison, 61, the British consul general in Chongqing, China, is being hailed as a hero on Chinese social media after he was recorded on video kicking off his shoes and leaping into a river to save a woman who was floating facedown after she lost her footing on a slippery rock and fell into the water.

• Kate Olson, a New Hampshire woman who lost her dog, Walter, in some woods near an industrial park while visiting relatives in Arnold, Mo., a year ago, was reunited with the golden retriever after an Illinois-based rescue group let her know that they had safely trapped the dog.

• Davin Bennett, 34, a Jamaican missionary pilot who has ferried about 170 individuals needing medical evacuations across the northern Philippines over the past six months, said he often sees his mother, who raised him by herself, in the patients he transports.

• Rusty Frasier, 37, of Aransas Pass, Texas, convicted in the slayings of a couple who were working as vendors at a fair in Barton County, Kan., and whose bodies were buried on national forestland near Van Buren, was sentenced to life in prison, prosecutors said.

• Michael Roman, 32, accused of being the leader of a New York City underground fight club, and nine others were charged with unlawful assembly, health and alcohol code violations and participating in a prohibited combative sport after deputies broke up an event attended by more than 200 people.

• James Perkins, the newly inaugurated mayor of Selma, Ala., returned home to discover a bullet hole in his office wall and pieces of sheetrock on the floor, and police are investigating whether the shooting was intentional or an accident.

• Steve Avery, an Atlanta police spokesman, said investigators are searching for a man who beat a woman he met on a dating app and then held her captive for about an hour before dumping her at a shopping area.

• Benny the Butcher, 35, a rapper whose real name is Jeremie Pennick, was shot and wounded during a robbery when he was confronted by five people as he got out of his Rolls-Royce outside a store in Houston, authorities said.

• Nikolaas Gyselbrecht, founder of a Belgian auction house that specializes in racing pigeons, said, "You could compare it to a Picasso painting," after New Kim, a 2-year-old female homing pigeon, sold for a record $1.9 million after a bidding war between two Chinese buyers.