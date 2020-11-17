Arkansas man charged in rape of girl, 14

A Bee Branch man who appeared in Izard County Circuit Court on Tuesday is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in 2010, court documents show.

Christopher Kirby Powell, 28, has been charged with one count of rape and two counts of second-degree sexual assault, according to court records. An arrest affidavit states Powell inappropriately touched and had sex with the victim between May 29 and Dec. 31, 2010.

The Izard County sheriff’s office said he remained in its jail Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $50,000 bail.