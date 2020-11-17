Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man in standoff with Bentonville Police threatened officers

by Tony Reyes | Today at 4:30 p.m.

BENTONVILLE -- A man has barricaded himself inside a room at the Econo Lodge and police are negotiating with him, according to a press release from the Police Department.

The police were called just before 1 p.m. Tuesday to the motel at 3609 S.E. Walton Blvd. for two guests not paying for an additional night's stay and causing a disturbance, the release said.

A man and a woman were in the room, and the man may have warrants for his arrest from outside Bentonville, according to the release. The man made threats against the officers and may have a firearm, the release said.

Members of the Police Department's Crisis Negotiation Team have contacted the man, the release said. Additional arrest warrants have been obtained by the Bentonville Police Department for offenses related to trespassing, firearms possession and terroristic threatening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT