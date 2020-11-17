Man in standoff with Bentonville Police threatened officers

BENTONVILLE -- A man has barricaded himself inside a room at the Econo Lodge and police are negotiating with him, according to a press release from the Police Department.

The police were called just before 1 p.m. Tuesday to the motel at 3609 S.E. Walton Blvd. for two guests not paying for an additional night's stay and causing a disturbance, the release said.

A man and a woman were in the room, and the man may have warrants for his arrest from outside Bentonville, according to the release. The man made threats against the officers and may have a firearm, the release said.

Members of the Police Department's Crisis Negotiation Team have contacted the man, the release said. Additional arrest warrants have been obtained by the Bentonville Police Department for offenses related to trespassing, firearms possession and terroristic threatening.