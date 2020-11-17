Sections
Man injured in Garland County shooting

by Tony Holt | Today at 1:25 p.m.
A 40-year-old man was hospitalized following a shooting Monday night near Pearcy, authorities said.

The Garland County sheriff’s office responded around 6:15 p.m. to 119 Rolling Acres Drive following reports of a shooting, according to a news release.

Deputies said they discovered Aaron Milner suffering from a gunshot wound.

Milner was transported to a local hospital and an update on his status was not provided by the sheriff’s office.

Sgt. John Schroeder, a sheriff’s office spokesman, did not return a message seeking comment Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives said they are still investigating.

