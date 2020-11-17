Man injured in Garland County shooting

Police lights
A 40-year-old man was hospitalized following a shooting Monday night near Pearcy, authorities said.
The Garland County sheriff’s office responded around 6:15 p.m. to 119 Rolling Acres Drive following reports of a shooting, according to a news release.
Deputies said they discovered Aaron Milner suffering from a gunshot wound.
Milner was transported to a local hospital and an update on his status was not provided by the sheriff’s office.
Sgt. John Schroeder, a sheriff’s office spokesman, did not return a message seeking comment Tuesday afternoon.
Detectives said they are still investigating.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.