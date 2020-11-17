FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. Copperfield is suspending his Las Vegas stage show in the wake of a crew member testing positive for COVID-19. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, that the legendary magician has "no idea yet" when his production at MGM Grand will resume. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The Associated Press

• Illusionist David Copperfield is suspending his Las Vegas stage show after a crew member tested positive for covid-19. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday that the legendary magician has "no idea yet" when his production at MGM Grand will resume. According to the newspaper, an internal email from MGM Resorts International officials on Friday said one of Copperfield's illusion technicians had been exposed to the virus. Copperfield confirmed the backstage crew member's diagnosis Sunday. In a statement, Copperfield said his entire crew would be tested again. His stage show was one of several residency productions across MGM Resorts that reopened Nov. 6. The company said on its website that affected ticketholders will be offered refunds or exchanges.

• A 17-year-old Bangladeshi boy has been awarded the International Children's Peace Prize for his work combating cyberbullying in his country, and he vowed to keep fighting online abuse until it is eradicated. "The fight against cyberbullying is like a war, and in this war, I am a warrior," Sadat Rahman said after he was handed the prestigious award at a ceremony Friday in The Hague. "If everybody keeps supporting me, then together we will win this battle against cyberbullying." Rahman developed a mobile phone app that provides education about online bullying and a way to report cases after he heard the story of a 15-year-old girl who took her own life as a result of cyberbullying. The award is accompanied by a fund of nearly $120,000, which is invested by the KidsRights Foundation in projects that are closely linked to the winner's work. Previous winners of the prize include Pakistani human rights advocate Malala Yousafzai, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and the students who organized the March For Our Lives after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

• Actor Donnie Wahlberg recently left a $2,020 tip at a Massachusetts restaurant, continuing his habit of leaving generous gratuities to brighten the days of wait staff. The "Band of Brothers" and "Blue Bloods" actor and former member of boy band New Kids on the Block left the tip on a $35.27 lunchtime bill at Marshland 3A, a restaurant located in Plymouth, Mass., on Nov. 7. A photo of the receipt posted by the restaurant on Facebook reads #2020TipChallenge, a hashtag that encourages people to tip generously. "A very special thank you to our friend donniewahlberg!," the restaurant wrote in its post. "When asked about it all he said was 'who's up next?!'" Wahlberg, a Boston native, left a $2,020 tip at an Illinois IHOP earlier this year and in 2017, left a $2,000 tip at a Waffle House in North Carolina.