Walmart to release

3Q earnings today

Walmart Inc. will release its third quarter earnings today, with analysts looking to see how the company weathered the coronavirus pandemic from August through October. The quarter also included much of the back-to-school shopping season.

The earnings report will be available at 6 a.m. on Walmart's corporate website.

Doug McMillon, Walmart's president and chief executive officer, and Brett Biggs, its chief financial officer, will host a conference call with investors at 7 a.m. to discuss the company's performance during the quarter and answer analysts' questions.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed at http://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events. The webcast will be archived and available about noon today.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters on average expect the Bentonville-based retailer to report per-share earnings of $1.18 on revenue of $132 billion. In the same quarter last year, Walmart earned $1.16 per share.

Walmart shares closed Monday at $152.44 on the New York Stock Exchange, up $1.90, or 1.26%.

-- Serenah McKay

FTC seeks to block

deal for 2 hospitals

MEMPHIS -- The Federal Trade Commission is seeking to block a Memphis-based health care system from acquiring two area hospitals.

A commission news release says it has filed an administrative complaint and authorized a federal lawsuit seeking to halt the proposed $350 million acquisition by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare of Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis and Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett, which are owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare Corp.

The complaint argues the deal would substantially lessen competition around Memphis for inpatient services that require overnight hospital stays, spurring higher health care costs and lessening incentive to expand and improve offerings. The combined health system would control about 60% of the Memphis-area general acute care services market, the FTC said.

In a statement to news outlets, Methodist and St. Francis leaders said they were "surprised" by the FTC move.

-- The Associated Press

State index up 11.84

to end day at 472.01

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 472.01, up 11.84.

"Record highs for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were reached on Monday over the promising coronavirus vaccine news from another company fueled investor buying, despite spiking infections and new shutdowns [that threaten] to stall a recovery from the pandemic recession," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.