Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Anthony Cannady, 25, of 1140 Torbay Trace in Centerton was arrested Friday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Cannady was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Quinton Cotten, 33, of Route 5 Box 168 in Vinita, Okla., was arrested Saturday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of firearm by certain persons. Cotten was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

• Mariah Murray, 28, of 17235 Logan Cave Road in Siloam Springs was arrested Saturday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of firearm by certain persons. Murray was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Melody George, 28, of 979 N. Betty Jo Drive Apt. 4 in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on correctional facility employee. George was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

• Dakoda Bertalotto, 31, of 206 Marietta St. in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Bertalotto was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Jorge Robinson Duran-Marroquin, 26, of 2005 New Place Plaza was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Duran-Marroquin was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail on a $2,000 bond.