NWA outdoor briefs

Catch, release trout

Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Mo. is open for catch and release trout fishing.

Fishing is with flies only. Anglers may fish Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the second Monday in February. All trout must be released.

A Missouri fishing license and annual trout permit are required.

Fees resume at parks

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has resumed collecting day-use fees at several parks on Beaver Lake and Corps parks at other waterways. Fee collections were suspended earlier this year when recreation areas closed because of virus concerns.

Fees are collected at boat launch ramps, picnic areas and swim beaches. People who purchased an annual day-use pass between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020, will have seven months added to the expiration date.

For recreation information visit www.swl.usace.army.mil.

Trails close temporarily

Most trails at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will close temporarily during the park's permit deer hunting seasons. These seasons differ from the regular Arkansas deer hunting seasons.

The park's muzzle-loader deer season Wednesday through Sunday. Modern gun deer hunting season at the park is Dec. 2-6. These deer seasons are by permit only. Permits have already been awarded.

Coler welcomes campers

Camping is now available at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in northwest Bentonville.

Nightly fees are $15 for a small tent platform, $25 for a large tent platform and $30 for a camper van site. Campers have access to a restroom, hot showers, bike wash and bike repair station. There is a community campfire ring that is lit each afternoon. There is a two-night minimum on weekends. Maximum stay is 14 days.

The preserve features several miles of mountain bike trails and a 1.5-mile hard-surface trail. There is no charge to ride or walk the trails.

Camping reservation are required. Visit peelcompton.org to reserve a site.

Naturalists offer training

Applications are being accepted for Northwest chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists training for new members. Classes start in late January preparing for graduation in May.

Naturalists in training classes will occur via Zoom, with approximately 50 hours of virtual lectures and interpreted hike videos, with time allowed for discussion.

To graduate to full master naturalist status, one must attend a minimum of 40 hours classroom and field instruction. Cost is $135 for the training and materials plus $30 annual dues. Cost is $80 for an additional household member if materials are shared.

Visit www.nwamn.org for more information and a link to an online application.

Area waters get catfish

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has stocked surplus channel catfish at several waterways in the region. The extra catchable-size catfish are the result of fishing derbies being canceled during the pandemic.

Waters receiving fish include Lake Springdale, Murphy Park pond in Springdale, Centerton Lake, Hidden Lake near camp area C below Beaver Dam, Sager Creek in Siloam Springs, Flint Creek Nature Pond in Gentry, Wells Lake in Fort Smith, Carol Ann Cross Pond in Fort Smith, Van Buren city park pond, George Pond in Berryville, Harrison Lake, Deer Pond in Newton County and Bradley Park pond in Jasper.

These catfish have a green tag attached that can be redeemed for prize. Call the number on the tag to collect a prize.