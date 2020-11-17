Off The Wire

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass the ball against the Washington Football Team in the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md. Dalton has been cleared for practice after clearing the protocols for a concussion and COVID-19. Coach Mike McCarthy said Dalton participated in an informal practice Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, the first day back for the Cowboys coming off their open week. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FOOTBALL

Chiefs extend Reid, Veach

The Kansas City Chiefs signed Andy Reid and Brett Veach to contract extensions Monday that will keep together the most successful coach/general manager combination in franchise history well into the future. The Chiefs declined to announce the terms of the extensions. They have built a juggernaut together, reaching back-to-back AFC championship games and delivering the Chiefs their first Super Bowl title in 50 years last season. The Chiefs are 8-1 this season. Reid, who recently passed Curly Lambeau for fifth on the NFL wins list with 230, is in the midst of his eighth season in Kansas City after a long tenure in Philadelphia. He took over a team that was 2-14 upon his arrival and built a consistent winner, one that has reached new heights under Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Veach was a big reason the Chiefs landed Mahomes. He argued vociferously to draft him as a member of then-GM John Dorsey's front office, then took over the general manager's job when Dorsey was fired three years ago.

Dalton back at practice

Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton has been cleared for practice after getting through the protocols for a concussion and covid-19. Coach Mike McCarthy said Dalton participated in an informal practice Monday, the first day back for the Cowboys coming off their open week. Dallas (2-7) visits Minnesota on Sunday. Dalton got a concussion Oct. 25 at Washington on a hit that led to the ejection of linebacker Jon Bostic. Dalton was expected to be cleared from that when the 10th-year player was placed on the covid-19 reserve list Nov. 2. McCarthy wouldn't say Dalton would start against the Vikings.

Browns FB on virus list

Browns fullback Andy Janovich was placed on the covid-19 list Monday, a day after he played 26 snaps in a 10-7 victory over the Houston Texans. The team was notified of Janovich's positive test in the morning and immediately closed its facility in Berea, Ohio, to conduct contact tracing. Players held their meetings virtually, and Coach Kevin Stefanski held his Zoom call with the media from home. Janovich, who was traded to the Browns from the Denver Broncos in March, was on the field for 15 offensive plays and 11 on special teams in Sunday's game.

Darnold out again

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will be sidelined for a second consecutive game as he recovers from an injured right shoulder. Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Joe Flacco will start in Darnold's place when the winless Jets take on the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday. Darnold sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1, but stayed in the game before being sidelined for two contests. He reinjured it at Kansas City on Nov. 1 when he took a hard hit, but also finished that game. He sat out the next week against New England, when Flacco nearly led the Jets to their first victory before New York fell 30-27 on a field goal as time expired.

Orgeron responds to report

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that he has and will continue to take "appropriate action" when he receives allegations of player misconduct such as sexual abuse. The LSU coach, now in his fourth full season, was responding to an USA Today investigative article detailing numerous instances in which the university's athletic administration appeared not to follow up in accordance with protocols on complaints by alleged sexual assault victims. "We need to support and protect victims of violence, sexual abuse of any kind," Orgeron said. "I have in the past, and will continue to take appropriate action and comply with reporting protocols." The article described repeated instances in which LSU declined to release requested information to not just the media, but also victims themselves, about how they were or had handled complaints against former players including running back Derrius Guice and receiver Drake Davis in recent years.

BASKETBALL

Porzingis to miss start

Kristaps Porzingis will miss the start of the season as the Dallas Mavericks star continues recovery from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. President of basketball operations Donnie Nelson said in a radio interview Monday the club was being cautious with Luka Doncic's European sidekick, who missed more than a season because of another knee injury earlier in his career. The NBA is in the midst of a short offseason after the pandemic-delayed 2019-20 season ended on the final day of September in the playoff bubble in Florida. Training camps are set to open Dec. 1, with the 72-game season scheduled to start Dec. 22. Porzingis injured his right knee in the opener of a first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers in the bubble in August. The 7-3 Latvian had surgery in early October. Porzingis averaged 20.4 points and 9.5 rebounds in his first season with Dallas.

Pistons, Nets trade

The Detroit Pistons agreed to trade Bruce Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round draft pick, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because no announcement had been made. The 6-4 Brown, drafted in the second round in 2018, averaged 8.9 points per game this past season for Detroit. The 6-9 Musa was a first-round pick in 2018. He averaged 4.8 points in 40 games last season.

TENNIS

Medvedev, Djokovic prevail

Daniil Medvedev pulled off an underarm serve as he outlasted Alexander Zverev and joined Novak Djokovic as a winner at the ATP Finals on day two Monday. Medvedev prevailed 6-3, 6-4, while Djokovic cruised past Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2. Djokovic and Medvedev meet on Wednesday to secure the group lead. Medvedev led 4-3, 30-30 in the second set when he surprised Zverev with a quick underarm serve. It brought the German to the net, and he lost the point when his backhand block volley flew long. Two games later, he served a love game to earn his first win at the ATP Finals in his fourth match going back to last year. The top-ranked Djokovic smothered Schwartzman after conceding an early break. Djokovic hasn't lost an opening ATP Finals match since 2007 against David Ferrer.

BASEBALL

Clevinger to miss 2021

San Diego Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger will miss the 2021 season because of Tommy John surgery, the team announced Monday after reaching agreement with the right-hander on an $11.5 million, two-year contract. San Diego said Clevinger's surgery is scheduled for today. The Padres acquired Clevinger on Aug. 31 in a blockbuster trade with Cleveland in hopes of leading the Padres deep into the playoffs. Instead, he exited his last start of the regular season with what was later described as an elbow impingement. Clevinger missed the wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals, which San Diego won in three games, and then was removed in the second inning of the NL division series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers after his velocity dipped dramatically. The Padres were swept by the Dodgers.